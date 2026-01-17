WATCH: No-handshake policy begins between India and Bangladesh players

A no-handshake policy begins between India and Bangladesh players. Have a look and find out the video of the incident at the U-19 World Cup.

India and Bangladesh faced off in the Under-19 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. The ongoing bad relations with Bangladesh were evident in this match, as the two captains did not shake hands during the toss.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl. During the toss, a distance was visible between India’s captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh’s captain Tamim, and the two captains did not shake hands.

Bangladeshi captain stood with his hands in his pockets

During the toss, Bangladesh captain Tamim stood with his hands in his pockets and after winning the toss, he walked away without shaking hands with Indian captain Ayush Mhatre.

The no-handshake practice with Pakistan has been in place since before

It is important to note that the no-handshake practice between India and Pakistan has been taking place since the Asia Cup. However, at that time, the team avoided handshakes. Now, Bangladesh has now also begun following the same practice.

Bangladesh has refused to tour India for the T20 World Cup

The Bangladesh team has refused to tour India for the T20 World Cup, which begins next month. Bangladesh wants to play its matches outside India, although the ICC has not officially responded. Discussions are ongoing between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The Bangladesh team’s decision follows the exclusion of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. Bangladesh has banned the broadcast of the IPL in its country. This decision by Bangladesh could further strain relations with India in the coming days.