London: It was a Test to remember for India! Lord’s was conquered by Virat Kohli and Co and now they have a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series. Following India’s emphatic 151-run win on the final day of the Test, an old video strangely went viral. The video featured Ravichandran Ashwin and James Anderson. It was bizarre to see Ashwin trending despite having not played the Test.

It was an old video where Anderson is shredding a photo of the Indian off-spinner. Anderson had done this when Ashwin had mankaded Jos Buttler in an IPL match. The world was divided over Ashwin’s act and that was when Anderson reacted to that episode.

They do this. Then their supporters talk about Spirit of Cricket. Don’t know how low can they go! When I said Englishmen deserve getting those sledging from the Indians (Kohli & Bumrah specifically), I meant it and rightly so. 👍 pic.twitter.com/tJTUEao144 Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) August 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Anderson was at the centre of it all at the iconic Lord’s. It was his verbal duel with Jasprit Bumrah that became the biggest talking point of the game. At the stroke of stumps on Day 5, Bumrah bowled a fiery 10-ball spell to the veteran English pacer. Bumrah peppered Anderson with short balls and that did not go down well with the Englishman.

And that is why when Bumrah walked out to bat on the final day at Lord’s, all English cricketers gave the Indian a not-so-warm reception. He was welcomed with a barrage of bouncers from Robinson and Mark Wood. But that backfired as Bumrah along with Mohammed Shami put on an unbeaten 89-run stand to change the game on its head.

The Indian pacers then ran riot to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.