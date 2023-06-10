WATCH: On-Fied Umpire Join Hands To Request A Fan To Clear Sight Screen During WTC Final

New Delhi: India is currently facing Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023 at The Oval in London. Despite the superb innings of Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul on Day 3, Australia has continued to extend its lead to 298. Both Australia's bowling and batting units dominated India in the first innings. Whereas they failed to showcase their magic in the second innings against India.

Australia stars Steve Smith's 121 and Travis Head's 163 helped their side post 469 runs in the first inning, whereas both batters could only manage to score 34 and 18, respectively.

In the tense moment during his time on the crease, Smith expressed his frustration as a fan blocked the sight screen, obstructing his view during the game.

In the 21st over, Smith complained to the on-field umpire, Richard, as he was seeking a resolution to the disturbance by the fan. Right after that, the umpire hilariously requested the fan to clear the area. Video of this incident is going viral all over the internet.

Here is the video: