Pat Cummins-led Australia have already lost the chance to regain the Border Gavaskar Trophy with Team India gaining a dominant and unbeatable lead of 2-0. Rohit Sharma and company have showcased absolute dominance in the first two tests and have outclassed Australia on all grounds.

They won the Nagpur test by an inning and 132 runs and the Delhi test by 6 wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel have been the biggest assets for the host in the series. All three of them have depicted their talent with both bat and ball.

On the contrary, the visitors have been struggling in this Border Gavaskar Trophy. The only positive for them have been the young Todd Murphy who made his debut in the first test match played at Nagpur. So far he has grabbed 10 wickets. The 7-wicket haul in the Nagpur test was no less than a highlight. When his whole team was struggling, he showed up on occasion and demonstrated his potential.

Former Aussie legend Brett Lee has acknowledged Murphy and called him a true successor of Nathan Lyon. "In the only innings that Australia bowled, he picked up 7/124. Five wickets were the wickets of KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin, Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ravi Jadeja. What a dream debut it was. He did so in the presence of his family all the way in Nagpur. I expect him to do better in abrasive conditions in India," the star pacer stated on his YouTube channel.

"Who after Nathan Lyon? Well, it looks like they found their answer in the young 22-year-old superstar off-spinner Todd Murphy. What a sensational debut it was for Australia. Australia lost the match by a whopping margin but Todd Murphy made the world sit up and take notice," Lee added.

The former Aussie pacer also warned the world and backed him to have a bright future in the longest format of the game. He said "There are a lot of tough series ahead of him. Let's see if he's got it or not."

"For the sake of Australian cricket, I really hope the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is the only first chapter of what will be an epic career. Watch out India!," added Lee.