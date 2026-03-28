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WATCH: Out or not out? MASSIVE controversy over Phil Salt’s catch as Klaasen loses cool in RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener
Massive controversy in RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener! Heinrich Klaasen loses his cool after being given out on Phil Salt’s boundary catch.
The IPL 2026 season kicked off with the opening clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on on Saturday at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
A major controversy erupted during the game when Heinrich Klaasen of the Sunrisers Hyderabad was given out at the boundary. Phil Salt, fielding near the rope, took the catch, but Klaasen wasn’t convinced, and the call ignited a firestorm of discussion online.
How the controversy happened
SRH had lost their first three wickets quickly, but Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen fought back with a 97-run partnership.
In the 14th over, Romario Shepherd bowled the first ball. Klaasen tried
to pull it on the on-side but mistimed it. The ball went high towards deep mid-wicket. Phil Salt, standing right on the edge of the boundary rope, took the catch. However, his back foot appeared very close to the boundary cushion.
Umpire’s decision angers Klaasen
The on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire. After checking, the TV umpire ruled that the boundary cushion had not moved and gave Klaasen OUT. The big screen flashed â€˜OUTâ€™.
Klaasen was clearly unhappy with the decision. He was seen arguing heatedly with the fourth umpire standing near the boundary.
The controversial catch has divided opinions on social media, with fans sharing different views on whether the catch was clean or not.
Sunrisers Hyderabad first innings
Sunrisers Hyderabad rallied to post a challenging 201 for nine against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of Indian Premier League 2026 here on Saturday.
Asked to bat first, stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan led SRH from the front with a 38-ball 80 after his side was reduced to 29 for three in the fifth over.
Debutant Jacob Duffy was the best bowler for RCB, returning excellent figures of 3/22 in four overs.
Brief scores:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 201/9 in 20 over (Ishan Kishan 80, Ankit Verma 43; Jacob Duffy 3/22).
The opening match of IPL 2026 has already given fans a big talking point. While SRH were trying to build a strong innings through Klaasen, the controversial dismissal has become the main highlight of the day.
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No.1 Playing XI
RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma
SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga