WATCH: Pakistan Fan Body Shames Azam Khan After Dismissing During 2nd T20I Against Afghanistan, Video Goes Viral 

The third T20I will be played on March 27 Monday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Updated: March 27, 2023 3:14 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Afghanistan created history, for the first time won a series against a top-six ranked ICC team by defeating Pakistan back-to-back matches in the T20I series. The finals will be played on Monday, March 27 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah (UAE).

Afghanistan won the first T20I by seven wickets and the second by six wickets to register a historic series win. Meanwhile, during the second match a Pakistani fan boy body shamed Pakistan batter Azam Khan by mocking his physique. His actions were caught on camera and this video has gone viral all over internet.

Azam Khan recently made his international debut. He is the son of former Pakistan cricketer and captain Moeen Khan, the batter lasted for only 4 deliveries in the second match. Azam was dismissed for a for a duck in the first T20I and just one in the second.

In the absence of five rested frontline players, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan continued to struggle against the pace and spin of Afghanistan on the slow wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan chose to bat first but its inexperienced top-order again disappointed before recalled Imad Wasim smashed 64 not out off 57 balls and captain Shadab Khan made 32 to increase the final total to 130-6.

"We were struggling again," Shadab said. "When you lose three wickets in powerplay, you lose 70% of the games The young players were nervous. They are playing for the first time for Pakistan, but we have to back them."

 

 

