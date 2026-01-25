WATCH: Pakistan mocks India in promo ahead of T20 series against Australia

Pakistan’s promo for the T20 series against Australia mocks India over the handshake controversy, sparking anger among Indian fans ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan Promotional Video

The cricketing relationship between India and Pakistan has been strained for years. Both countries have not played a bilateral series for a long time, and even in ICC tournaments, they play at neutral venues.

Following the Pulwama terrorist attack, India stopped the tradition of handshakes between players from the two nations. Since then, Indian and Pakistani players do not shake hands during matches. The PCB’s promo video appears to mock India over this no-handshake controversy, using the upcoming Australia T20 series as a backdrop.

Promo video highlights controversy

The video, released by the PCB, promotes Pakistan as a friendly host for Australian fans, but also reminds viewers of India’s handshake policy in a humorous scene. A Pakistani character jokes with an Australian tourist:

You didn’t shake hands, looks like you came from the neighboring country.

This is a clear reference to India’s players not shaking hands with Pakistan. Indian fans reacted angrily on social media, saying the video was deliberately aimed at provoking India and using the Australia series as an excuse to express frustration.

Pakistan criticizes India over T20 World Cup decisions

Mohsin Naqvi indicated that Pakistan may reconsider taking part in the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, following Bangladeshâ€™s removal from the tournament.

Naqvi openly backed Bangladesh and accused the ICC of treating the country unfairly.

“Bangladesh has been treated unfairly. I said the same in the board meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC). You cannot have double standards, where one country can make whatever decision whenever and do the total opposite for another country. That is why we have taken the stand that Bangladesh is being treated unfairly and should be allowed to play the World Cup in any case. They are a major stakeholder, and this injustice should not be done,” Naqvi said.

ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland

On Saturday, the ICC officially confirmed that Bangladesh will no longer participate in the T20 World Cup 2026. The decision came after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play the tournament as per the announced match schedule.

Following Bangladeshâ€™s exit, Scotland has been named as the replacement team.

Scotland will now compete in Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies.