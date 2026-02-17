WATCH: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi walks out as Pakistan collapse against India in T20 World Cup 2026

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi leaves stadium early after Pakistan’s heavy defeat against India in T20 World Cup 2026.

Mohsin-Naqvi

India delivered a commanding 61-run thrashing to Pakistan in their high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, marking their biggest victory over their arch-rivals in the format. Suryakumar Yadav’s side completely outclassed Pakistan, raising fresh questions about whether the intense pre-match hype – fueled by boycott threats – truly matches the on-field reality.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi leaves stadium early in displeasure

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who was present at the venue, reportedly left the R Premadasa Stadium well before the end of the match once Pakistan’s defeat became inevitable.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

According to a PTI report quoting an anonymous source close to the team, Naqvi expressed strong displeasure over the performance and conveyed his dissatisfaction to team manager Naved Akram Cheema through a senior PCB official.

“The Chairman left the match early at the Premadasa Stadium as it became obvious Pakistan were going to face another defeat to India,” the source said.

He further added that Naqvi made it clear such below-par showings in big matches were “not understandable or acceptable.”

VIDEO | ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi leaves R. Premadasa International Stadium. #INDvsPAK



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QXbYcjFUCN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 15, 2026

Management delivers stern dressing room message

Head coach Mike Hesson addressed the players in the dressing room post-match, telling them they had failed to play to their potential despite earlier wins against lower-ranked sides USA and the Netherlands.

Late into the night, the team’s management held discussions and decided on major changes for the crucial upcoming fixture against Namibia on Wednesday.

According to the source, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi are set to be benched, with Salman Mirza or Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman likely to come in.

Must-win against Namibia to keep Super 8 hopes alive

Pakistan’s Super Eight qualification now hangs in the balance. A loss or poor performance against Namibia could end their campaign early, especially with their net run rate already damaged by the heavy defeat to India.

The build-up to the India match had been overshadowed by boycott speculation, with Naqvi at the centre of talks involving high-level meetings and ICC officials. While the boycott was eventually shelved, Sunday’s one-sided result has intensified scrutiny on Pakistan’s preparation and mindset in high-stakes encounters.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/