WATCH: Phil Salt’s insane one-handed catch steals the show in IPL 2026

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener: Phil Salt steals the show with a breathtaking one-handed diving catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan.

Phil Salt Catch

RCB star Phil Salt delivered a stunning of magic with a brilliant one-handed catch during the IPL 2026 opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The England opener took two excellent catches in the match, but his one-handed effort to dismiss Ishan Kishan left everyone stunned.

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Spectacular one-handed catch

In the 16th over, debutant Abhinandan Singh bowled a full toss. Ishan Kishan tried to hit it on the off-side. Salt, fielding at deep cover, sprinted to his right, launched himself into the air, and took a spectacular one-handed catch while diving.

The athletic effort left fans and viewers in disbelief. The catch quickly went viral on social media.

Ishan Kishan played a fiery knock of 80 runs off just 38 balls, smashing 8 fours and 5 sixes before getting out.

ð’ð“ðŽð ð–ð‡ð€ð“ ð˜ðŽð” ð€ð‘ð„ ðƒðŽðˆðð† ð€ððƒ ð–ð€ð“ð‚ð‡ ð“ð‡ðˆð’! ðŸ›‘



ðŸŽ¥ Phil Salt with an absolute one-handed screamer at the ropes ðŸ«¡



Do we already have the Catch of the Season on Day 1 of #TATAIPL 2026 ðŸ¤”



Updates â–¶ï¸ https://t.co/Eo5z0jh4K4 #KhelBindaas | #RCBvSRH |â€¦ pic.twitter.com/pPax3pVNt9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2026

Salt also dismissed Klaasen

Earlier in the 14th over, Salt had taken another important catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen. Klaasen attempted a pull shot off Romario Shepherd but mistimed it. Salt, standing near the boundary rope, completed the catch. However, that dismissal had also sparked a controversy as Klaasen was unhappy with the umpire’s decision.

SRH’s first innings total

Sunrisers Hyderabad rallied to post a challenging 201 for nine against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of Indian Premier League 2026 here on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan led SRH from the front with a 38-ball 80 after his side was reduced to 29 for three in the fifth over.

Debutant Jacob Duffy was the best bowler for RCB, returning excellent figures of 3/22 in four overs.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 201/9 in 20 over (Ishan Kishan 80, Ankit Verma 43; Jacob Duffy 3/22).

Both teams squad for IPL 2026

RCB Squad: Rajat Patidar(C), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Jordan Cox, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Tushara, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Yash Dayal

SRH Squad: Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Travis Head, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Omkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Prafull Hinge, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Kusal Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, David Payne.

(With PTI Inputs)