Watch: R Ashwin Gives Batting Tips to Dinesh Karthik In A Hilarious Video

Perth: With days to go before the T20 World Cup, the excitement for the marquee event has reached its peak. India, the inaugural champions, have reached Australia and are currently having a preparatory camp in Perth.

They will play two games against Western Australia before taking on Australia and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup warm-ups. India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

The T20 World Cup squad feature a couple of surprising names, players who were probably not in contention for a place in the Indian team a few months ago. Dinesh Karthik and R Ashwin were not permanent in the Indian team but found their way back.

Dinesh Karthik was rewarded with a slot in the Indian team after a sensational performance in the IPL and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Ashwin, even though he hasn’t played much, was considered due to his experience.

Meanwhile, a video is going viral where it seems that R Ashwin is giving some batting tips to Dinesh Karthik on their flight to Australia. The video was shared by the official Twitter account of the Rajasthan Royals.

The fans also gave some crazy reactions to the video.

Can you help me to get it delivered to Sanju? ?https://t.co/7jWPTGVFeB Rockstar MK (@RockstarMK11) October 9, 2022

This ash itself can’t bat properly – giving advice to dk – irony. Rahul Krishna (@Kr4074088Rahul) October 9, 2022

Karthik is almost certain to start in the playing XI given his finishing abilities. Ashwin, however, might have to warm the bench for the initial games. India will enter the tournament as one of the favourites but there are a lot of concerns about their bowling which has looked bleak of late.

The injury to Jasprit Bumrah was a massive setback to the team and as per reports, Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad.