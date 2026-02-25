Watch: Rachin Ravindra’s all-round masterclass powers New Zealand past Sri Lanka, Kiwis near T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals

T20 World Cup 2026: Rachin Ravindra delivered a stunning all-round performance as New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 61 runs in Colombo.

New Zealand produced a complete performance to beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs in their Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. This win puts New Zealand very close to the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka chose to bowl first and restricted New Zealand to 168 for 7. But then their batting collapsed again, and they were scored only 107 for 8 in 20 overs.

New Zealand’s late fightback sets competitive total

New Zealand lost quick wickets in the middle overs and were struggling at 84 for 6. But Cole McConchie played a calm and brave knock of 31 not out off 23 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes). Captain Mitchell Santner smashed 47 off 26 balls (2 fours, 4 sixes). The two added 84 runs for the seventh wicket in just 47 balls.

They took 70 runs from the last four overs to lift New Zealand to a strong total of 168 for 7 after Sri Lanka had bowled well earlier.

Ravindra’s all-Round masterclass seals the Game

Rachin Ravindra was the star of the match. He scored a quick 32 off 22 balls (3 fours, 1 six) to help New Zealand recover early. Then with the ball, he took a career-best 4 for 27. His spin bowling destroyed Sri Lanka’s middle order.

Ravindra removed Kusal Mendis with a sharp stumping, then got Pavan Rathnayake stumped two balls later. He also dismissed Dasun Shanaka and Dushan Hemantha as Sri Lanka lost wickets regularly.

Early powerplay blows by Matt Henry

New Zealand’s fast bowler Matt Henry set the tone in the powerplay. He took 2 for 3 in his first two overs. Henry dismissed in-form Pathum Nissanka with the first ball of the innings – a length ball that jagged back and crashed into the stumps for a golden duck. In his next over, he got Charith Asalanka (5) with a slower ball that led to a simple catch.

Sri Lanka limped to 20 for 2 in the powerplay with lots of dot balls.

Sri Lanka collapse again

Sri Lanka could not handle the pressure. They lost wickets regularly and were bowled out for 107 for 8. Kamindu Mendis top-scored with 31, but no one else could stay long.

New Zealand’s win puts them firmly in the semi-final race. They next play England on Friday. Sri Lanka are almost out of the tournament and face Pakistan on Saturday.

This was another disappointing batting display from Sri Lanka after they were bowled out for 95 against England in their Super 8 opener. New Zealand’s all-round show, led by Ravindra, was too strong for them today.

