Watch: Rahul Dravid Calls ‘Unknown’ Mystery Bowler To Bowl To India Players Ahead Of First ODI: Deets Inside

Trinidad: After a successful tour of England, team India gears up to face West Indies in a three-match ODI series. India will be without senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant for the ODIs thus the series should be an exciting one to watch.

Ahead of the series openers, India were dealt with a massive blow as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up a niggle. Jadeja is unlikely to play the first ODI. Meanwhile, he was absent from India’s indoor training session as well. Indians have had some trouble against the left-arm spinners of late and the absence of Jadeja meant that coach Rahul Dravid had to call up a local player to bowl to the Indian team.

It was a dream come true moment for the 20-year-old Amir Ali, who bowled to the Indian team for over 30 minutes and was in continuous touch with Rahul Dravid. “It was a great experience bowling to an international batsman. I learned a lot, and coach Rahul Dravid gave some good input. It is stepping stone in my career and it was a great experience,” Amir Ali told senior sports journalist Vimal Kumar.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what combination India go in with. In the absence of Jadeja, they have the option of Axar Patel, who is a like-to-like replacement.

India probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Probable XI

Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph