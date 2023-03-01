WATCH: Rahul Dravid's Reaction After Ravindra Jadeja Gets Rid Of Labuschagne Of No-Ball
While Sunil Gavaskar was furious at Jadeja for bowling the no ball, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid shook his head in disbelief.
New Delhi: India is facing Australia in the 3rd Test of the 4-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore at Holkar stadium in Indore. India has already won the first two matches and is aiming to win the series to secure their place in the final of the World Test Championship.
Australia's left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann took his maiden five-fer in his second Test match as India were bundled out for just 109 after opting to bat first. While Nathan Lyon (3/35) and Todd Murphy (1/23) were also among the wickets. India was bowled out on 109 before Australia also lost an early wicket of Travis Head when they came to bat.
India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja castled Marnus Labuschagne but as the Australian batter began to walk towards the dressing room, he was stopped by the umpire for a no ball check and it was emerged that Jadeja had overstepped, which gave a lifeline to Labuschagne.
While Sunil Gavaskar was furious at Jadeja for bowling the no ball, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid shook his head in disbelief.
Video of this incent is going viral, all over the internet.
cricket fan (@cricketfanvideo) March 1, 2023
A brace of slog-sweeps followed by a hoicked four from Umesh Yadav took India past 100. But Kuhnemann got his five-fer by trapping Umesh lbw which stayed low and hit him on the back pad. Mohammed Siraj was late in responding to the second run from an alert Axar Patel and was out by miles for India's innings to wrap up just after lunch.
Brief Scores: India 109 all out in 33.3 overs (Virat Kohli 22, Shubman Gill 21; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35) against Australia
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Indore Highlights : Australia End Day On 156 For 4 After Bowling India Out For 109
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 3rd Test - TEST
01 Mar 2023 09:30 IST - 05 Mar 2023
AUS lead by 47 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
01 Mar 2023 11:30 IST
ENG need 48 runs in 65 balls at 4.43 rpo
New Zealand Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
24 Feb 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 28 Feb 2023
New Zealand beat England by 1 run
Cayman Islands Vs Bahamas Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
28 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
Cayman Islands beat Bahamas by 31 runs
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
28 Feb 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Papua New Guinea beat United Arab Emirates by 131 runs
Bermuda Vs Argentina Live Cricket Score - Match 4 - ODI
26 Feb 2023 23:30 IST | 18:00 GMT
Bermuda beat Argentina by 110 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS