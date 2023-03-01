WATCH: Rahul Dravid's Reaction After Ravindra Jadeja Gets Rid Of Labuschagne Of No-Ball

While Sunil Gavaskar was furious at Jadeja for bowling the no ball, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid shook his head in disbelief.

Australia's left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann took his maiden five-fer in his second Test match as India were bundled out for just 109 after opting to bat first. While Nathan Lyon (3/35) and Todd Murphy (1/23) were also among the wickets. India was bowled out on 109 before Australia also lost an early wicket of Travis Head when they came to bat.

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja castled Marnus Labuschagne but as the Australian batter began to walk towards the dressing room, he was stopped by the umpire for a no ball check and it was emerged that Jadeja had overstepped, which gave a lifeline to Labuschagne.

A brace of slog-sweeps followed by a hoicked four from Umesh Yadav took India past 100. But Kuhnemann got his five-fer by trapping Umesh lbw which stayed low and hit him on the back pad. Mohammed Siraj was late in responding to the second run from an alert Axar Patel and was out by miles for India's innings to wrap up just after lunch.

Brief Scores: India 109 all out in 33.3 overs (Virat Kohli 22, Shubman Gill 21; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35) against Australia