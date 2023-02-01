Watch: Rahul Tripathi Does A Suryakumar Yadav, Leaves Fans Stunned With Remarkable Scoop Shot
India won the toss and opted to bat in the final T20I.
Ahmedabad: India and New Zealand are playing the final T20I of the three-match series. The series is tied at 1-1 with both teams winning one game apiece. New Zealand won the first T20I before India bounced back to claim a win in the second game. The third T20I is being played in Ahmedabad. The wickets in the first two games were not feasible for T20I cricket bt the surface in Ahmedabad looks a lot better to bat. Team India skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat. India was not off to a great start as they lost Ishan Kishan for 1, who was trapped LBW by Michael Bracewell. Rahul Tripathi joined Shubman Gill at the crease and has looked in great touch in the limited number of balls he has faced at the time of writing. He played a wonderful scoop off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson to fetch a boundary. The shot resembles the strokes that Suryakumar Yadav plays. The fans loved the shot and praised him on social media.
What a shot from @rahultripathi ?? #starniadugu @StarSportsTel #INDVsNZT20 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/8fqJ7ztOByPADAKANTI SHIVARAM (@PADAKANTISHIVA9) February 1, 2023
Wah sher Rahul Tripathi. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/eoK2L4jwZcRohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) February 1, 2023
"We're going to bat first. Want to put some runs and take the game from there. Looks like a very good wicket, we played here in the IPL final where the ball did a bit more in the second innings. Tough on the batters in the last two games, but credit to them for the approach they have shown. This is what as a unit we strive for, we are going to get tested but we will learn from it. These kind of knockout games teach you a lot. One change -Umran comes in for Yuzi because this surface looks like it will help the fast bowlers," said Hardik Pandya at the toss.
Wah Tripathi sahab wah #IndvsNZ3rdODI @BCCI #rahultripathi @rahultripathi pic.twitter.com/SPkReYYe52Cricket shorts Hubb (@Captain1058D) February 1, 2023
