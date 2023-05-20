WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin Opened up About His Relationship With RR's Jos Buttler After Mankand Dismissal

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals star pacer Ravichandran Ashwin finally opened up about his relationship with his teammate, Jos Buttler. During the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, Ashwin, who was a part of the Punjab Kings, dismissed Buttler at the non-striker's end.

The incident was very controversial, as with Buttler at the non-striker's end and marginally out of his crease, Ashwin, the Kings captain who had run in to bowl, stopped and whipped off the bails.

Ashwin Mankads Buttler

Within the rules of the game? Fair play? Would you have done it? You decide.

Full video here ??https://t.co/OFh1P4mB5W #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/kFuayImDo8

IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2019

In a recent interview with Star Sports, Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about the ongoing debate about the incident. He mentioned that he doesn't have any personal issue and all the drama about the incident is amusing.

"I find it amazing that people find it debating at all, I mean someone ran me out at the non-striker's end I'll be waiting for my chance, that's just life that's just the game. I don't think I will have a personal issue with that, the drama that surrounds I find it pretty amusing, because of the whole narrative because when you meet Jos or when you meet me, you like to know how he or I feel about that. The moment we got picked for the same team we hardly talked about it", Ashwin said.

"I told him we are on the same time the team I run someone out just stay on my side. The narratives are just from the outside from the inside we are on the same team. We have a common goal, Jos is amazing with the bat scoring runs for fun, he had the Orange Cap last year, I hopes he has it this year as well. What do I do, I defend the runs he makes, I keep it very simple and professional because at the end of the day it's the game that matters to us", he further added.