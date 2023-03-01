WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin's Controversial Dismissal During India vs Australia 3rd Test 

The India skipper should have been out twice within the first four deliveries, edging paceman Mitchell Starc behind off the very first ball but adjudged not out.

Updated: March 1, 2023 1:23 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: India is facing Australia in the third test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got a chance to bat against Australia during the ongoing third Test in Indore earlier than expected. The star cricketer, who sits at the No. 2 position in Test bowler's ranking came out to bat during the first session to first day's play. But he couldn't help India come out of the danger and post a fighting first innings total.

The video of this incident is going viral all over internet.

Like the last two Tests, the pitch was expected to offer plenty of turn but the ball turning square in the first hour of play and the odd one keeping low came as a slight surprise.

Australian spinners dominated India in the first innings as they bowled out India for 109 in the post-lunch session on the opening day. Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) starred with the ball for Australia on a pitch that offered vicious turn.

The India skipper should have been out twice within the first four deliveries, edging paceman Mitchell Starc behind off the very first ball but adjudged not out. Then he appeared to be out lbw on the fourth delivery but umpire Nitin Menon was again unmoved. Surprisingly, Australia didn't opt for decision reviews on either occasion.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 109 all out in 33.2 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35).

 

