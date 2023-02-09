Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Shines With 5-Wicket Haul As India Bowl Out Australia For 177

A returning Ravindra Jadeja was too hot to handle for the Australians as his five-wicket haul helped India to bowl out Australia for 177. Electing to bat, Australia's struggles on a pitch offering spin on which the ball stays low at times were interspersed by two half-century partnerships -- an 82-run stand between Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steve Smith (37) for the third wicket and a 53-run stand for the sixth wicket between Peter Handscomb (29 batting) and Alex Carey (36).

Though the pitch was difficult to bat on, Labuschagne and Smith showed that one can score runs on it as they carried Australia to 76/2 at lunch. Jadeja made the breakthrough for India in the fourth over after lunch, with Australia 76/2, as he broke the 82-run partnership for the third wicket between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. He enticed Labuschagne out of his crease and the ball spun away from the good-length spot to avoid the bat. Bharat did a superb job to stump the Aussie batter smartly, getting out one run short of his half-century.

A delivery later, Australia were down to 84/4 when Matt Renshaw was caught plumb by Hadeja with a delivery that turned big and went past the edge to hit the front pad. Australia crossed the 100-run mark off 40.3 overs.

And when Jadeja claimed Steve Smith as his third victim of the afternoon session, Australia had half of their side inside the pavilion with 109 runs on the board. Jadeja got Smith out with a beautiful delivery that spun a little and straightened to rattle the off-stump as the Aussie batter played for a big turn and missed it completely.

Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey denied India the next success as they raised a 53-run partnership for the sixth wicket, upping the pace of scoring as they attacked the bowlers.

Their partnership was in total contrast to the one by Smith and Labuschagne as it came in 63 balls while the one for the third wicket came off 128 balls. Carey was the more aggressive of the two as he struck seven boundaries in Ashwin for his 450th victim in Test cricket as the Aussie keeper bottom-edged into the stumps.

This was another delivery that stayed low and Australia were down to 162/6 in the 54th over. Australia lost two quick wickets in the form of Pat Cummins (6), caught by Virat Kohli off Ashwin, and Todd Murphy (0), trapped lbw by Jadeja for his fourth wicket as they stumbled to 174/8 in 60 overs at tea. Jadeja then removed Peter Handcomb and Ashwin Scott Boland to end Australia's misery.