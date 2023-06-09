WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja's Shell-Shocked Reaction After Getting Out in WTC 2023 final

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's reaction after his dismissal on Day 2 of the World Test Championship against Australia.

Updated: June 9, 2023 8:27 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: India and Australia are currently engaged in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final at The Oval in London. Australian stars Travis Head's 163 and Steve Smith's 121 helped the Baggy Greens post 469 in the first inning. Not only their batting, but the Aussie bowling unit also used fuller deliveries and bounce in the pitch, which left India on 151/5 in 38 overs at stumps. Currently, Australia is leading by 318 runs.

India had a horror start as they lost four of their top batters for just 71 runs in 18.2 overs. After that, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja joined hands and added a 71-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

On Day 1, when India captain Rohit Sharma announced the playing XI, there were a lot of speculations and doubts about Jadeja's selection over Ravichandran Ashwin. But it was the former Chennai Super Kings captain who was the top scorer for India on Day 2. He smashed 48 runs in 51 balls, which included seven fours and one six. But unfortunately, he was unlucky, as he failed to complete his half-century and was sent back to the dugout by Nathan Lyon.

After getting dismissed, Jadeja was in shocked and took sometime to understand, what exactly happened. Video of his reaction went viral all over interent.

Here is the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

India Will Aim To Make A Comeback

India will look forward to make a comeback in game and post as many runs as possible in the first innings. All eyes will be on Ajinkya Rahane, who made his test comeback after almost 18 months. Rahane and KS Bharat, who took blows on elbow and chest, remained not out on 29 and 5 respectively to take India past 150 at stumps, on another day of Australian domination.

