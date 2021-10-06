Islamabad: Shoaib Akhtar returns to the cricket field as he posted a video of him on social media on Wednesday, bowling in a new ground at the Islamabad Club. The Rawalpindi express as he his popularly known, retired from cricket back in 2011 and picked up 444 international wickets in 224 matches in his illustrious career. The legendary Pakistani cricketer is seen in the video, appealing for a LBW dismissal but the on-field umpire denied it.

“It was fun bending the back after a long time at this beautiful new ground at the Islamabad Club,” Akhtar wrote on his twitter handle.

It was fun bending the back after a long time at this beautiful new ground at Islamabad Club. pic.twitter.com/IQnxG44XM9 Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 5, 2021

The former Kolkata Knight Riders speedster has the record of bowling the fastest delivery in international cricket at 161 kph (100.2mph) against India in the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He used to be the one of the fastest bowlers in the world and has clocked the 100 mph mark twice.

The fans were nostalgic seeing their favourite pacer, sweating it out once again in the cricket field.

Oh PINDI EXPRESS 💯 @shoaib100mph that run-up still gave me goosebumps Shoaib bhai❤️ sadly nowadays there is no star in Pakistan team for whom a young kid can look upto and dream about playing for Pakistan one day!! Imran Ullah Bangash 🇵🇰 (@imranchels) October 5, 2021

Its gift for us to watch u in action after so long..waiting for more videos Inayat Nazir Wani (@inayatnazir) October 6, 2021