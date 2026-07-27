WATCH: Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood attend Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 opening ceremony in Delhi

New Delhi: The Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships are back after a seven-year hiatus with India set to host the 2026 edition in the national capital. The tournament will bring together top paddlers from across the Commonwealth, and the hosts will be aiming to continue the dominance they displayed at the previous edition.

New Delhi to host Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships

The 2026 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships will be held at the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi from July 27 to August 2. More than 25 countries are expected to participate in the week-long event.

The opening ceremony will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood.

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Interestingly, the tournament is being held at the same time as the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where table tennis is not part of the sports programme.

Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood arrive at the opening ceremony of the Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships pic.twitter.com/sWlGl1UHCx — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2026

From 27th July, Delhi becomes the home of the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026.



For seven days, Thyagraj Stadium will bring together athletes from 25 Commonwealth nations for a showcase of world-class table tennis, exceptional skill and sporting excellence.… pic.twitter.com/3mUZclr0Zj — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) July 26, 2026

India look to defend historic clean sweep

India enter the tournament as the defending champions after creating history in the previous edition held in Cuttack in 2019.

The Indian team won all seven gold medals, becoming only the third nation to achieve a complete clean sweep in the history of the championships. England managed the feat in the first three editions (1971, 1973 and 1975), while Hong Kong China repeated it in 1983.

With home conditions on their side, India will now look to repeat that remarkable performance.

Olympians headline India’s squad

India have named a strong squad featuring four Olympians – Sreeja Akula, G Sathiyan, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai.

Harmeet Desai returns as the defending men’s singles champion, while Manush Shah, currently ranked world No. 2 in men’s doubles alongside Manav Thakkar, is also part of the squad.

Among Indian men’s singles players, Manav Thakkar is ranked world No. 38, followed closely by Manush Shah at No. 40.

Manika Batra misses out

One of the biggest talking points is the absence of Manika Batra from India’s squad.

The experienced paddler, who has won four Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships gold medals and remains India’s highest-ranked women’s singles player, has not been selected for the tournament.

However, six members of India’s historic 2019 title-winning squad have retained their places, including Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sreeja Akula and Sutirtha Mukherjee.

England and Australia among major challengers

India are expected to face strong competition from several countries.

England’s squad includes experienced players Sam Walker, Tin-Tin Ho and Maria Tsaptsinos, while Australia will be led by Olympians Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee.

The tournament will feature seven medal events:

Men’s Team

Women’s Team

Men’s Singles

Women’s Singles

Men’s Doubles

Women’s Doubles

Mixed Doubles

India squads for Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026

Men’s Team Women’s Team Manav Thakkar Syndrela Das Manush Shah Sreeja Akula Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Yashaswini Ghorpade Harmeet Desai Sutirtha Mukherjee Payas Jain Swastika Ghosh

Where to watch Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 live?

Fans in India can watch the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 live on the Freedom Global Sports Network Pro YouTube channel.

There will be no live television broadcast of the tournament in India.