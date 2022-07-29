Watch: Renuka Thakur Blows Away Australia Top Order With A Breathtaking Spell

Edgbaston: India Women and Australia Women are crossing swords At Edgbaston, Birmingham in the commonwealth game opener. Chasing a target of 155, Australian innings are in tatters at 49-5 at the time of writing. The Australian top order was rattled by Renuka Singh Thakur who put on a sensational display of fast bowling. She got the big wickets of Alyssa Healy (0), Beth Mooney (10), Meg Lanning (8) and Tahila McGrath (14). Two of this wickets were clean bowled. Her spell has put India in a great position to beat the mighty Australians. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave India a good start before Mandhana departed for 24. Shafali continued the assault and got India in a good position at 92-2 in the 12th over. She was dismissed for 48 post which the Indian innings suffered a mini collapse as they were reduced to 117-5. However, skipper Harmanpreet played a blinder and stroked a brilliant 52 off 34 balls to help India post a solid total. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Renuka Singh Thakur ended her spell at 4-18 in her quota of overs. The fans hailed Renuka's spell on Twitter and called it one of the best in recent times.

Wickets of Healy, Mooney, Lanning and Tahlia ?

No words only Taaliya ??????? A. A. Spell. ?

Players with thakur surname are really lucky for their team

Renuka singh, take a bow

Renuka Singh Thakur!!

Wow, India's Thakur has just ripped in the Australians. Mooney, Healey, Lanning, McGraw gone. Four wickets in three overs, just like that.

Introducing lady Thakur after lord shradul ?? she nailed it boss. Queen ? Renuka Singh Thakur