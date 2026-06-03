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WATCH: Richa Ghosh receives MAJOR recognition before T20 World Cup 2026

India lost the series, but one player left England with a special award. Richa Ghosh's performances have given Team India a major boost before the Women's T20 World Cup.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 03, 2026, 05:39 PM IST

Published On Jun 03, 2026, 05:39 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 03, 2026, 05:39 PM IST

Richa Ghosh Wins Impact Fielder Medal

Richa Ghosh Wins Impact Fielder Medal

India was defeated in the T20I series against England but there were plenty of positives for the team management to take from the field ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup. One of the standout performers was wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who was rewarded for her brilliant work behind the stumps across the three-match series.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur identifies what cost India in T20I series defeat to England

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England won the series 2-1, but India’s fielding efforts drew praise from the coaching staff as the team continued its preparations for the World Cup.

Richa Ghosh recognised for excellent keeping display

Richa was named the winner of the Impact Fielder medal for the series after producing a number of crucial moments behind the wickets. Her safe pair of hands and alert glovework played a key role in India’s fielding performance.

Fielding coach Munish Bali handed over the medal after team analyst Anirudh Deshpande announced the winner.

Richa Ghosh, three catches, excellent keeping. Very well done and two excellent stops too. Best impact fielder of the series, Richa Ghosh. Well done to you. Very well done. Congratulations,” said Bali in a video posted by the BCCI on their social media accounts on Wednesday.

Fielding standards impress coaching staff

While speaking to the squad, Bali highlighted several encouraging signs from India’s fielding unit during the series. He praised the players for maintaining strong energy levels and a positive attitude throughout the three matches.

As Amol said, lots of positives, especially on the field. Throwing was very good. Our body language was excellent throughout the three-match series. Energy, effort, no complaints, and catching percentage were little good, 87 percent catching. Out of 15, we took 13 catches, 87 percent.”

Shafali, Jemimah and Nandni receive special praise

Apart from Richa, Bali also singled out Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Nandni Sharma for their contributions in the field.

Shafali, three catches in the first game, excellent. As I said, her commitment on the field was excellent, with diving stops, well done. Jemmy, as usual, excellent throws, excellent energy.”

The fielding coach was particularly impressed with Jemimah’s work in the outfield and her ability to save crucial runs for the team.

It’s not easy to run from mid-wicket to mid-wicket and all the throws were coming towards Jemmy, the balls were coming towards Jemmy. In this series, I think she must have hit 30-35 high-intensity throws. Well done, Jemmy; it was excellent, and especially, on the bigger ground, we were challenging her, she didn’t concede a single double.

Well done, Jemmy, for that. Nandni, well done; excellent catch and her body language was excellent. It didn’t feel like she came to play the first series for India in these three games. Well done, excellent,” he elaborated.

India’s focus shifts to World Cup warm-up matches

With the England series now over, India will turn its attention to the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup. The team will first play two warm-up matches against West Indies and England on June 8 and June 10 respectively in Cardiff.

India will then begin its World Cup campaign with a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan in Birmingham on June 14.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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