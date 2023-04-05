WATCH: Rishabh Pant Celebrates Hardik Pandya's Wicket During IPL 2023 Match In Unqiue Style
Watch viral video of Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant celebrating Hardik Pandya's Wicket during Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans.
New Delhi: David Warner's Delhi Capitals faced defending champions Gujarat Titans in Match No. 7 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (April 4). The match which was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was DC's first home of the ongoing season of cash-rich league and it was attended by team's former captain and star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as well. Pant is not playing in IPL 2023 due to multiple injuries that he suffered in an unfortunate road accident as well.
However Delhi failed to take the advantage of favourable home conditions and suffered defeat by six wickets. The loss at Kotla was Delhi's second defeat in as many matches and they have now slipped to the No. 8 position in league table.
During the high-profile match between the star teams, Pant's presence gained a lot of attention and he made sure that he provide full support to the side from the stands. A video of him celebrating the dismissal of GT skipper Hardik Pandya during the match has gone viral on social media platforms.
In the clip that is gaining a lot of traction, Pant can be seen giving few high-5s with people around him.
This incident took place during the sixth over of GT's innings when Khaleel Ahmed was bowling for Delhi. Khaleel was not part of the playing XI initially but came in as Impact Player in place of Sarfaraz Khan.
On the last ball of the sixth over, he accounted for the departure of Pandya. Pandya edged a delivery from Khaleel into the hands of Abhishek Porel behind the stumps.
Here's the video:
The result didn't go Rishabh's way but he did have his moments - good to see you smiling, champ ?#DCvGT #TATAIPL #IPL2023 #IPLonJioCinema | @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/fsUEiFEGr7
JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 4, 2023
DC vs GT
As far as match is concerned, then riding on Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 62 off 48 balls, Titans chased down the target of 163 runs in 18.1 overs for the loss of just four wickets. The win was GT's second in a row and with it they have now moved to the No. 1 position in league table.
Delhi will next take the field on Saturday (April 8) during the day game against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati whereas GT's next match is against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (April 9) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
COMMENTS