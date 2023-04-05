WATCH: Rishabh Pant Celebrates Hardik Pandya's Wicket During IPL 2023 Match In Unqiue Style

New Delhi: David Warner's Delhi Capitals faced defending champions Gujarat Titans in Match No. 7 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (April 4). The match which was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was DC's first home of the ongoing season of cash-rich league and it was attended by team's former captain and star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as well. Pant is not playing in IPL 2023 due to multiple injuries that he suffered in an unfortunate road accident as well.

However Delhi failed to take the advantage of favourable home conditions and suffered defeat by six wickets. The loss at Kotla was Delhi's second defeat in as many matches and they have now slipped to the No. 8 position in league table.

During the high-profile match between the star teams, Pant's presence gained a lot of attention and he made sure that he provide full support to the side from the stands. A video of him celebrating the dismissal of GT skipper Hardik Pandya during the match has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the clip that is gaining a lot of traction, Pant can be seen giving few high-5s with people around him.

This incident took place during the sixth over of GT's innings when Khaleel Ahmed was bowling for Delhi. Khaleel was not part of the playing XI initially but came in as Impact Player in place of Sarfaraz Khan.

On the last ball of the sixth over, he accounted for the departure of Pandya. Pandya edged a delivery from Khaleel into the hands of Abhishek Porel behind the stumps.

Here's the video: