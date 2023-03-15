Advertisement

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Shares Fresh Update On His Recovery

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Shares Fresh Update On His Recovery

The-25-year-old will not be available for the Delhi Capitals during the 16th edition of Indian Premier League.

Updated: March 15, 2023 5:51 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently on the road to recovery after surviving a horrific car accident last December, shared a positive update on his fitness. On March 15, Wednesday Pant shared a video via twitter with his fans. In the video Pant can be seen walking in the pool with one crutch in his left hand, with a caption,' Grateful for small thing, big things And everything in between'.

Here is the video:

Grateful for small thing, big things and everything in between. ?#RP17 pic.twitter.com/NE9Do72Thr

Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 15, 2023

At around 5.30 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Pant, 25, miraculously survived when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The accident took place between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district.

Due to this injury, Pant was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also the upcoming Indian Premier League. KS Bharat made his Test debut in place of Pant in the BGT, where the host India went onto win the series 2-1 to book a place in the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Meanwhile, Aussie star David Warner is set to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 in place of the keeper-batter. One can also easily say that the southpaw will miss the ODI World Cup in October as well.

The-25-year-old will not be available for the Delhi Capitals during the 16th edition of Indian Premier League.

Earlier, Pant had given an update on his surgery pertaining to a ligament tear. "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes," Pant wrote on Twitter. "I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.

Pant further added, "From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field."

Also Read

More News ›
WATCH: Rishabh Pant Shares Fresh Update On His Recovery
We've Taken The Regular Things For Granted: Rishabh Pant Opens Up About His Perspective About Life Post Accident
IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant To Jasprit Bumrah, Top 5 Cricketers To Miss Mega T20 Event
Everybody Is Waiting For Rishabh Pant To Return: Former BCCI Selector Reveals His Pick To Replace KL Rahul As Vice-Captain
Sourav Ganguly Lists 5 Players Who'll Make Big Name For Themselves In IPL, But Leaves Sanju Samson Out - WATCH
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Shares Fresh Update On His Recovery

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Shares Fresh Update On His Recovery...

WPL 2023: One Big Innings From Smriti Mandhana Can Turn Things Around For RCB, Says Saba Karim

WPL 2023: One Big Innings From Smriti Mandhana Can Turn Thin...

Saqlain Mushtaq, Pakistan Legend, Reveals Exciting 'Doosra' Story

Saqlain Mushtaq, Pakistan Legend, Reveals Exciting 'Doosra' ...

Live score Papua New Guinea vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: PNG vs UAE 5 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live score Papua New Guinea vs United Arab Emirates Live Cri...

Watch: David Warner Plays Street Cricket With Local Mumbai Boys Ahead Of 1st ODI vs India

Watch: David Warner Plays Street Cricket With Local Mumbai B...

Advertisement