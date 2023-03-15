WATCH: Rishabh Pant Shares Fresh Update On His Recovery...

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently on the road to recovery after surviving a horrific car accident last December, shared a positive update on his fitness. On March 15, Wednesday Pant shared a video via twitter with his fans. In the video Pant can be seen walking in the pool with one crutch in his left hand, with a caption,' Grateful for small thing, big things And everything in between'.

Here is the video:

Grateful for small thing, big things and everything in between. ? #RP17

At around 5.30 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Pant, 25, miraculously survived when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The accident took place between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district.

Due to this injury, Pant was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also the upcoming Indian Premier League. KS Bharat made his Test debut in place of Pant in the BGT, where the host India went onto win the series 2-1 to book a place in the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Meanwhile, Aussie star David Warner is set to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 in place of the keeper-batter. One can also easily say that the southpaw will miss the ODI World Cup in October as well.

The-25-year-old will not be available for the Delhi Capitals during the 16th edition of Indian Premier League.

Earlier, Pant had given an update on his surgery pertaining to a ligament tear. "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes," Pant wrote on Twitter. "I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.

Pant further added, "From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field."