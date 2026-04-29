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  • WATCH: Riyan Parag vaping row erupts after dressing room video goes viral during RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash

WATCH: Riyan Parag vaping row erupts after dressing room video goes viral during RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash

Riyan Parag lands in controversy after a viral video allegedly shows him vaping in the RR dressing room during IPL 2026 vs PBKS. Fans react as BCCI rules come under focus.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 29, 2026, 07:15 AM IST

Published On Apr 29, 2026, 07:15 AM IST

Last UpdatedApr 29, 2026, 07:15 AM IST

Riyan Parag viral dressing room video

Riyan Parag’s viral dressing room clip sparks big IPL controversy

Riyan Parag came into the spotlight after videos allegedly showing him vaping inside the Rajasthan Royals dressing room went viral during their match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Viral video puts Riyan Parag under scrutiny

The incident occurred in the 16th over of the second innings when a broadcast camera briefly captured Parag with what looked like a vape. The footage quickly went viral, leading to many fans expressing concern and calling for action. This moment gained even more attention as it came right after Parag got out, having scored 29 runs off 16 balls, failing to capitalise at a key moment in the chase.

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BCCI rules and possible disciplinary action

Since then, the video has circulated widely on social media, raising questions about possible disciplinary measures. Although there is no clear public rule against vaping, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strict guidelines for player behaviour within stadiums. The use of tobacco or related products in dressing rooms or dugouts is generally banned under health and safety protocols, putting Parag at risk of punishment.

Also Read: Donovan Ferreira stars as Rajasthan Royals chase 223 to hand PBKS first defeat in IPL 2026

Pressure mounts amid leadership challenges

This controversy arises when the 24-year-old is already facing challenges, leading the Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 season after Sanju Samson moved to the Chennai Super Kings. Parag has struggled with his batting consistency, scoring only 81 runs in seven innings before this match, which has drawn criticism from fans and former players.

Despite the off-field distraction, Rajasthan Royals successfully chased down 222 with six wickets in hand, defeating Punjab Kings and handing them their first loss of the season.

Previous incident puts spotlight on team management

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) team manager Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh and handed an official warning for using a mobile phone inside the dugout during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on April 10.

The Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI has issued a show-cause notice to Bhinder over the usage of a device during the match and sought his response within the next 48 hours.

(With IANS Inputs)

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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