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WATCH: Rohit Sharma arrives in England, begins training ahead of India vs England ODI Series

Rohit Sharma has arrived in England and begun training ahead of India's ODI series against England starting on July 14. The veteran opener will be eager to strengthen his claim for a place in India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 06, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

Published On Jul 06, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 06, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

Rohit Starts England ODI Preparations

Rohit Starts England ODI Preparations

Star opener Rohit Sharma arrives in England as India-England ODI series looms, begins preparations for what could be a defining phase of his career. The experienced opener will be eager to make an impact in familiar conditions as India gear up for the three-match series starting on July 14.

Rohit returns to action after Afghanistan series

The ODI series against England, which begins at Edgbaston on July 14, will mark Rohit’s first competitive appearance since India’s series against Afghanistan ended on June 20.

Since then, the former India captain has stayed in India, focusing on training and fitness before travelling to England a week ahead of the series to get accustomed to the conditions.

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During the break, Rohit was also honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award. With that milestone behind him, his attention has now shifted completely back to cricket.

Rohit Sharma hits the nets in England before ODI series

Strike rate and competition for opening spot remain in focus

Although Rohit made a successful return to ODI cricket against Afghanistan after a gap of six months, his performances also sparked discussions.

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While he scored valuable runs, questions were raised over his strike rate, especially when compared to younger openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, who have played a more aggressive brand of cricket in recent months.

Adding to the competition, Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed his opportunity in Kohli’s absence by scoring a century, further strengthening the race for the opening spots in India’s ODI side.

Rohit eyes strong statement before 2027 World Cup

Every innings from now on is likely to carry extra significance for Rohit as India continue building towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is around 15 months away.

At 39, discussions around his fitness, form and long-term future are inevitable, particularly after recurring fitness concerns over the past few years.

The England series presents Rohit with another opportunity to reinforce his place at the top of the order. With a week available to prepare in English conditions, the veteran batter will be hoping to hit the ground running when the series gets underway.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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