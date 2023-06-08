WATCH: Rohit Sharma Calls Shubman Gill 'Next Big Thing For Indian Cricket'

London: Captain Rohit Sharma lavished huge praise on young India opener Shubman Gill saying that he has so much potential. Team India is currently in England playing the World Test Championship Final 2023 against Australia at Kennington Oval.

India opener Shubman Gill is in the form of his life as in the recently concluded Indian Premier League he was the winner of the orange cap scoring 890 runs including three centuries with the highest score of 129 runs.

Shubman made his debut in India in 2019 against New Zealand during an ODI match. The young opener has scored 980 runs including 5 centuries one double ton and a fifty in 2023.

In a recent video uploaded by ICC, Rohit praised the young batter said he has so much potential. He also called him, 'The next big thing for Indian cricket.

"Shubman Gill has so much potential. Without a doubt in my mind, he is the next big thing for Indian cricket. He has everything that is required to have success at this level. I just hope that he continues his good run of form," Rohit told the ICC