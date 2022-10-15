Melbourne: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam turned 29 today. Babar has established himself as one of the best batters going around in world cricket at the moment. The Pakistan stalwart will be eyeing to take his team to a win in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Men in Green open their campaign against arch-rivals India in a blockbuster clash opn October 23 in Melbourne.

Ahead of the tournament, the captains of all teams participated in a joint press conference. The captains, including India skipper Rohit Sharma, celebrated Babar Azam’s birthday during the event. Watch the video here.

Meanwhile, Babar spoke about the India clash on October 23 and said the team will be looking to give their best shot against the Men in Blue. “Whenever you play against India, it is always a high-intensity game. Fans also wait for this match, we enjoy the contest on the field. We try to play good cricket and we look to give our best.”

Babar also gave an update about Shaheen Afridi and said that he is looking forward to watch him play against India. “Shaheen has come back, Fakhar has also come back. For the first game, we have six days and we have two practice games as well. We have to utilise that. Shaheen especially the way he has come back, he is fully fit and he always gives his 100 per cent. Looking forward to seeing him play,” said Babar.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma also opened up on the IND vs PAK clash and said that the match is very important but it’s not right to talk about it every time. “We understand the importance of India vs Pakistan match but there is no point in talking everytime, even when we met during Asia Cup, we keep talking about the families, which cars do you have (big smile from everyone)”.