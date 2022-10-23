Melbourne: The IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Super 12 is living up to all the hype surrounding the match. The pendulum has swung to and fro in the first 15 overs of the match and the game is turning out to be a thriller.

India opted to bowl after winning the toss and the bowlers backed Rohit’s call after removing Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cheaply. Babar was out for a golden duck by Arshdeep Singh before the pacer removed Mohammad Rizwan for 4.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood stabilised Pakistan inning after early blows and added 76 runs for the third wicket. The counter-attacking knock by Iftikhar, who scored 51 off 34 balls, helped Pakistan take a lead in the game but Mohammed Shami broke the threatening partnership by dismissing Iftikhar.

The partnership was followed by a massive collapse as Pakistan were reduced to 98-5 from 91-2, courtesy of a double wicket over by Hardik Pandya. Pakistan are 121-7 at the time of writing and will be ruing the fact that they have thrown away a big advantage.

Anything around 150, given Pakistan’s bowling attack, would have been challenging for India. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was furious on a bizarre incident in the 15th over that could have given India their sixth wicket. Shan Masood was on strike when he hit a ball in the air. It seemed that the fielder in deep will take an easy catch. However, the ball hit the spider camp and was declared a dead ball, which left Rohit Sharma bemused.