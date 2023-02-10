Watch: Rohit Sharma Viral Reaction After Nathan Lyon Surprises Him With Quick Delivery
Lyon tried to add a bit more pace to his deliveries his bowling speed touched 101 kmph mark.
New Delhi: India is facing Australia in the first test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur on February 9, Thursday. India is dominating Aussie with superb balling and batting skills. Star Indian pacer made an historic comeback by taking a five-wicket haul, Australia were all out for just 177 runs in the first innings, while Indian skipper Rohit Sharma remained unbeatable scored 69 runs in 56 balls. Rohit started the innings with three fours which were bowled by Australian skipper Pat Cummins and then gave the same treatment to Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. But in the fourth over Lyon started attacking Rohit with his fast deliveries. To trouble the Indian batters, Lyon tried to add a bit more pace to his deliveries his bowling speed touched 101 kmph mark, and after facing one of his quicker deliveries Rohit Sharma was stunned. Video of Rohit's conversation with India's vice captain KL Rahul went viral as he lets out a cuss word.
"Ye fast bowler jaise toh dalra hai behenchod" ?? Another Indian another behenchod caught?#INDvAUS #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/MkfLYTtXexAayush Pandey (@Viratian_Pandey) February 9, 2023
Rohit remains 85* in 142 balls, his big individual score will help India to take a big lead in the first innings and effectively close the door for Australia to make a comeback in the Test match.
Fast bowler Jaise dal raha hai wo bhenchod- Goated line by goat Rohit Sharma Daemon (@Four_Tea_Five) February 9, 2023
