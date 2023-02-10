Watch: Rohit Sharma Viral Reaction After Nathan Lyon Surprises Him With Quick Delivery

Watch: Rohit Sharma Viral Reaction After Nathan Lyon Surprises Him With Quick Delivery

Lyon tried to add a bit more pace to his deliveries his bowling speed touched 101 kmph mark.

Updated: February 10, 2023 11:34 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
New Delhi: India is facing Australia in the first test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur on February 9, Thursday. India is dominating Aussie with superb balling and batting skills. Star Indian pacer made an historic comeback by taking a five-wicket haul, Australia were all out for just 177 runs in the first innings, while Indian skipper Rohit Sharma remained unbeatable scored 69 runs in 56 balls.

Rohit started the innings with three fours which were bowled by Australian skipper Pat Cummins and then gave the same treatment to Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. But in the fourth over Lyon started attacking Rohit with his fast deliveries.

To trouble the Indian batters, Lyon tried to add a bit more pace to his deliveries his bowling speed touched 101 kmph mark, and after facing one of his quicker deliveries Rohit Sharma was stunned.

Video of Rohit's conversation with India's vice captain KL Rahul went viral as he lets out a cuss word.

Rohit remains 85* in 142 balls, his big individual score will help India to take a big lead in the first innings and effectively close the door for Australia to make a comeback in the Test match.

Also Read

More News ›

Also Read More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

live-score-India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

If Rohit Stays, He Won’t Allow Any Bowler To Settle: Ravi Sh...

IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Escapes Huge Controvers...

In Australia, Players Have No Say Over How Wickets Are Prepa...

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Nagpur Pitch "Tricked" Us, Says Peter H...

Advertisement