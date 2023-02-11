WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Annoyed Reaction After Suryakumar Yadav's Dismissal Goes Viral

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav made his debut in Test cricket during the 1st Test of the four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur.

The right-handed batter created a unique record and became the first Indian cricketer to make his debut after 30 in all three formats of the game but he was not able to show case his skills on the field as he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for just eight runs from 20 balls.

The legendary spinner breached Surya and shattered the stumps. Soon after his dismissal Surya looked at Rohit who was at the non-striker's end and gestured that he was not expecting the ball to turn that much, In return Rohit Sharma looked a bit annoyed by the manner of Surya's dismissal.

Todd Murphy bowled at the pads with Suryakumar getting into the position early and sweeping it along the ground for the ball resulting in his dismissal. Even though Surya failed to score but Rohit Sharma made sure to that India maintain its grip in the first Test. He scored his ninth Test century and became the first Indian to score century in all three formats of the game.