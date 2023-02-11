WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Annoyed Reaction After Suryakumar Yadav's Dismissal Goes Viral
Todd Murphy bowled at the pads with Suryakumar getting into the position early and sweeping it along the ground for the ball resulting in his dismissal.
New Delhi: Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav made his debut in Test cricket during the 1st Test of the four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur. The right-handed batter created a unique record and became the first Indian cricketer to make his debut after 30 in all three formats of the game but he was not able to show case his skills on the field as he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for just eight runs from 20 balls. The legendary spinner breached Surya and shattered the stumps. Soon after his dismissal Surya looked at Rohit who was at the non-striker's end and gestured that he was not expecting the ball to turn that much, In return Rohit Sharma looked a bit annoyed by the manner of Surya's dismissal. Here is the video of this incident
February 11, 2023
Agressive intent ?? #SuryakumarYadav #shubhmangill pic.twitter.com/MMM8f05PCAGill Stan (@gillified_) February 10, 2023
#INDvsAUS Suryakumar Yadav Falls To Delivered In Test Cricket How you think Abot ?? #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #BGT2023 #SuryakumarYadav #Kohli #RohitSharma? pic.twitter.com/bCdm1650w2?Arsh Nehra? (@Arshnehra001) February 11, 2023
Todd Murphy bowled at the pads with Suryakumar getting into the position early and sweeping it along the ground for the ball resulting in his dismissal. Even though Surya failed to score but Rohit Sharma made sure to that India maintain its grip in the first Test. He scored his ninth Test century and became the first Indian to score century in all three formats of the game.
?Suryakumar Yadav bowled by Lyon.#INDvsAUS #SuryakumarYadav #Lyon https://t.co/mSThZhCEYO pic.twitter.com/wFrlgG8P6bCricket Fan (@Cr1cket_Fan) February 10, 2023
Also Read
- WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Annoyed Reaction After Suryakumar Yadav's Dismissal Goes Viral
- IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Australia Skipper Pat Cummins Takes Away Todd Murphy's Chance To Create History
- 'Ye Pagal Hai Thoda': Rohit Sharma Caught Saying About Steve Smith During Day 2 Of 1st IND-AUS Test
- IND Vs AUS: 3rd Border Gavaskar Trophy Test Could Be Shifted Out Of Dharamshala- Report
- I Will Hang Myself: Ian Chappell On Virat Kohli's Dismissal Against Australia In Nagpur
Also Read More News ›
- WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Annoyed Reaction After Suryakumar Yadav's Dismissal Goes Viral
- IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Australia Skipper Pat Cummins Takes Away Todd Murphy's Chance To Create History
- 'Ye Pagal Hai Thoda': Rohit Sharma Caught Saying About Steve Smith During Day 2 Of 1st IND-AUS Test
- IND Vs AUS: 3rd Border Gavaskar Trophy Test Could Be Shifted Out Of Dharamshala- Report
- I Will Hang Myself: Ian Chappell On Virat Kohli's Dismissal Against Australia In Nagpur
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
04 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 08 Feb 2023
Zimbabwe drew with West Indies
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
29 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 5 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS