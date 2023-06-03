New Delhi: Ruturaj Gaikwad's fiance Utkarsha Pawar touched MS Dhoni's feet after CSK's historic fifth title victory in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The video of which has now gone viral on the internet.

In a final stretched over three days, Chennai were set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs when the rain had stopped play a few balls into their innings after the Gujarat Titans had rode on a quickfire 96 by Sai Sudharsan and a half-century by Wriddhiman Saha to post 214/4 in 20 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was part of India's stand-by players for the WTC Final clash against Australia but he decided to stay back for his wedding. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal has replaced him and joined the Indian cam in the UK.

MS Dhoni Undergoes Knee Surgery

Three days after leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in Ahmedabad, talismanic captain MS Dhoni has undergone a successful surgery on his knee which troubled him throughout the recently-concluded tournament.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the operation went well and Dhoni, the former India skipper is, perfectly fit. It added that he will be staying in the hospital for a couple of more days before being discharged.

"I spoke to him after the operation. I cannot explain what the surgery is about but we have been told it is a key-hole surgery. He sounded fine in our conversation," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying in the report.

Dhoni had played the entire IPL 2023 season for Chennai with a left knee issue which was also spotted to be heavily strapped. It meant that he came out to bat at number eight and didn't look much comfortable while running between the wickets.

(with IANS inputs)