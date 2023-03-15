WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Magical Spell That Blew Away Mighty Australians

If we recall India's greatest test wins, one match that comes instantly to mind is the historical Test against Australia at Eden Gardens. 1-0 down in the series, India pulled off a miraculous win by 171 runs after being asked to follow on. Australia posted a solid total of 445 in the first innings, courtesy of a brilliant 110 by Steve Waugh and 97 by Matthew Hayden before bowling out India for 171 and imposing follow on.

Trailing by 274 runs, India were staring at a massive defeat before Rahul Dravid (180) and VVS Laxman (281) tormented the Aussies with a massive 376-run partnership to turn the game on its head. Australia were set a target of 384 runs. At 167-5, Sourav Ganguly played a masterstroke and gave the ball to Sachin Tendulkar. The batting maestro spelt magic with the ball and rattled Australia with three wickets as India scripted a memorable win.

Tendulkar dismissed Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden and Shane Warne LBW in a magical spell. Sachin Tendulkar bowled 11 overs for three wickets and 31 runs. India then went on the third Test by two wickets to win the series 2-1.