WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Magical Spell That Blew Away Mighty Australians
Sachin Tendulkar dismissed Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden and Shane Warne LBW in a magical spell which saw him take 3 wickets for 31 run in the famour Test between India and Austalia at Eden Gardens in 2001.
New Delhi: If we recall India's greatest test wins, one match that comes instantly to mind is the historical Test against Australia at Eden Gardens. 1-0 down in the series, India pulled off a miraculous win by 171 runs after being asked to follow on. Australia posted a solid total of 445 in the first innings, courtesy of a brilliant 110 by Steve Waugh and 97 by Matthew Hayden before bowling out India for 171 and imposing follow on. Trailing by 274 runs, India were staring at a massive defeat before Rahul Dravid (180) and VVS Laxman (281) tormented the Aussies with a massive 376-run partnership to turn the game on its head. Australia were set a target of 384 runs. At 167-5, Sourav Ganguly played a masterstroke and gave the ball to Sachin Tendulkar. The batting maestro spelt magic with the ball and rattled Australia with three wickets as India scripted a memorable win. Tendulkar dismissed Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden and Shane Warne LBW in a magical spell. Sachin Tendulkar bowled 11 overs for three wickets and 31 runs. India then went on the third Test by two wickets to win the series 2-1.
On this Day 2001 Unsung Sachin's Magical Spell @ Kolkata Test?Day 5, Target 384 Aus 167/5, trying to save Test. Dada gave Ball to @sachin_rt ?? SRT Took 3 Wickets Hayden (67) Gilly (0) Warne (0) & Insured Ind's WIN. What were you when this happened?pic.twitter.com/6yrngmztVh CrickeTendulkar ?? (@CrickeTendulkar) March 15, 2023
