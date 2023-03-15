Advertisement

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Magical Spell That Blew Away Mighty Australians

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Magical Spell That Blew Away Mighty Australians

Sachin Tendulkar dismissed Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden and Shane Warne LBW in a magical spell which saw him take 3 wickets for 31 run in the famour Test between India and Austalia at Eden Gardens in 2001.

Updated: March 15, 2023 1:35 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: If we recall India's greatest test wins, one match that comes instantly to mind is the historical Test against Australia at Eden Gardens. 1-0 down in the series, India pulled off a miraculous win by 171 runs after being asked to follow on. Australia posted a solid total of 445 in the first innings, courtesy of a brilliant 110 by Steve Waugh and 97 by Matthew Hayden before bowling out India for 171 and imposing follow on.

Trailing by 274 runs, India were staring at a massive defeat before Rahul Dravid (180) and VVS Laxman (281) tormented the Aussies with a massive 376-run partnership to turn the game on its head. Australia were set a target of 384 runs. At 167-5, Sourav Ganguly played a masterstroke and gave the ball to Sachin Tendulkar. The batting maestro spelt magic with the ball and rattled Australia with three wickets as India scripted a memorable win.

Tendulkar dismissed Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden and Shane Warne LBW in a magical spell. Sachin Tendulkar bowled 11 overs for three wickets and 31 runs. India then went on the third Test by two wickets to win the series 2-1.

Also Read

More News ›
WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Magical Spell That Blew Away Mighty Australians
IND vs AUS: David Warner Doubtful For 1st ODI Against India As Australia Seek Redemption
WTC Final: Steve Smith Warns India, Says 'Oval Will Be Very Close To Australian Conditions'
IND vs AUS ODI Series: Schedule, Squads, Injury Updates, Live Streaming And More
IND Vs AUS: Hardik Pandya Can Be Impact Player As Well As Game Changer In Middle Order, Says Sunil Gavaskar
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score Papua New Guinea vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: PNG vs UAE 5 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live score Papua New Guinea vs United Arab Emirates Live Cri...

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Magical Spell That Blew Away Mighty Australians

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Magical Spell That Blew Away Might...

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL, Match 13: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Women's Premier League, At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL, Match 13: Captai...

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Qualifier: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Qualifier: Captain,...

Rinku Singh To Become Kolkata Knight Riders New Captain? Check Deets

Rinku Singh To Become Kolkata Knight Riders New Captain? Che...

Advertisement