Watch: Sahibzada Farhan denies Steve Smith a single in PSL 2026, fans call it ‘revenge for Babar Azam’

Lahore: A small moment between Sahibzada Farhan and Steve Smith during Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators match has gone viral on social media. While Multan Sultans comfortably beat Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2026 Match 13, it was an incident between Farhan and Smith that grabbed everyone’s attention. Farhan and Smith were batting together in the...

Sahibzada Farhan denies Steve Smith a single in PSL 2026

Lahore: A small moment between Sahibzada Farhan and Steve Smith during Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators match has gone viral on social media.

While Multan Sultans comfortably beat Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2026 Match 13, it was an incident between Farhan and Smith that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Farhan and Smith were batting together in the chase of 167 and looked in explosive form. The pair smashed 71 runs in just fiveovers, with Smith scoring a rapid 35* off 12 balls.

However, one particular ball became the talking point. On the last ball of an over, Steve Smith hit the ball to the pads and tried to steal a single. Sahibzada Farhan sharply refused and sent Smith back, keeping the strike for himself.

Sahibzada Farhan has taken revenge on Steve Smith for insulting Bobby in BBL



ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤“ pic.twitter.com/UU8abhSBc4 — Jalal Haider (@jalalbalti) April 5, 2026

Fans call it ‘revenge’ for Babar Azam

Although such moments are common in cricket, fans on social media reacted strongly. Many Pakistani fans saw this as “revenge” for an earlier incident involving Babar Azam and Steve Smith in BBL 2025-26.

In that BBL match, Babar Azam and Steve Smith had put on a 141-run partnership. Babar was batting slowly (47 off 39 balls). When Babar tried to take a single on the second-last ball of the over, Smith refused and kept the strike for himself. Smith then smashed four sixes and a boundary in the next over to complete a 41-ball century, after which Babar got out.

After the Farhan-Smith incident, social media users quickly posted:

“Sahibzada Farhan has taken revenge on Steve Smith for insulting Bobby in BBL“

Tactical move or revenge?

While the ‘revenge’ theories trending online, the moment was more tactical than emotional. Steve Smith was already batting at a very high strike rate. Farhan’s decision to keep the strike made complete sense at that stage.

Later, Shan Masood played a calm anchoring innings with 46* off 36 balls and guided Multan Sultans to a comfortable six-wicket victory with 15 balls to spare.

Match summary

Multan Sultans restricted Quetta Gladiators to 166/7 after winning the toss. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 56, while Mohammad Nawaz and Arafat Minhas did the damage with the ball using smart spin bowling.

In the chase, Farhan and Smith gave a flying start. After Farhan’s dismissal, Steve Smith scored 53 before getting out. Shan Masood then finished the game comfortably.

Multan Sultans secured their third win in four matches, while Quetta Gladiators suffered their third loss in four games.