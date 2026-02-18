WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan’s maiden T20 World Cup century leads Pakistan to record 102 run win over Namibia

Sahizada Farhan scores his maiden T20 World Cup century as Pakistan crush Namibia by 102 runs to qualify for Super 8s.

Pakistan produced a commanding all-round performance to crush Namibia by 102 runs in their must-win ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, on February 18, 2026. Batting first, Pakistan posted a formidable 199/3 before their spinners dismantled Namibia for just 97 in 17.3 overs, securing qualification for the Super 8s and automatic entry to the 2028 T20 World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. This victory marks Pakistan’s biggest margin of win in T20 World Cup history.

Sahibzada Farhan’s maiden century lights up Colombo

Sahibzada Farhan etched his name into Pakistan cricket folklore with a scintillating maiden T20I hundred, finishing unbeaten on 100 off just 58 balls with 11 fours, 4 sixes. The explosive opener accelerated dramatically, racing from 50 to 100 in only 20 deliveries to become only the second Pakistan batter to score a century in T20 World Cups – the first since Ahmed Shehzad’s iconic 111* against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2014. Farhan anchored the innings with a 67-run stand with skipper Salman Agha and an 81-run unbroken partnership with Shadab Khan, showcasing impeccable timing, power-hitting, and composure under pressure in a high-stakes must-win game.

Aggressive middle-order surge lifts Pakistan to 199/3

After a cautious start 47/1 in the powerplay, losing Saim Ayub for 14, Pakistan shifted gears in the middle overs. Captain Salman Agha 38 off 23 broke free with a six over long-on off Willem Myburgh, while Farhan launched two massive sixes in the same over. Agha added another maximum before falling caught off Bernard Scholtz. Khawaja Nafay brief cameo and Shadab Khan 36* off 22, including two late sixes off Gerhard Erasmus ensured a strong finish. Pakistan managed 55/1 after 6 overs but exploded thereafter to reach a challenging total.

Spinners dominate as Namibia collapse for 97

Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq 4/16 in 3.3 overs and leg-spin wizard Shadab Khan 3/19 in 4 overs wreaked havoc in the chase. Salman Mirza and Mohammad Nawaz picked up a wicket each as Namibia crumbled without any resistance, finishing winless after four matches. The Proteas’ total proved far too steep, with Namibia never recovering from early breakthroughs.

Strategic changes pay dividends for Pakistan

Recovering from a heavy defeat to India, Pakistan bolstered their batting by including Khawaja Nafay in the middle order and resting out-of-form pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. The decision paid rich dividends as the team displayed renewed intent and depth, ensuring a clinical victory that boosts morale heading into the Super 8s.

