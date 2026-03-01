WATCH: Salman Agha breaks silence on captaincy future after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 exit, video goes viral

Salman Agha reacts to questions over his captaincy after Pakistan’s Super 8 exit from T20 World Cup 2026. Read his full statement here.

Pakistan’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 came to an end in the Super 8 stage. In their final league match, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in a thrilling game by 5 runs. But a poor net run rate meant they could not qualify for the semi-finals. After the match, there is growing talk about removing Salman Agha as captain.

In the post-match press conference, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha faced some very tough and direct questions from journalists. Reporters asked him straight about whether he would step down from captaincy or if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would remove him.

Agha on captaincy future: ‘Any decision now would be emotional’

When one reporter asked if he would quit the captaincy himself or wait for the PCB to sack him, Salman Agha replied:

“I think we did not play as well as we should have in the World Cup. I feel any decision taken right now would be emotional. We will go back, take some time, and then make the necessary decision.”

Agha defends team selection process

Another journalist asked a sharp question about head coach Mike Hesson’s influence. The reporter said, “Mike Hesson makes and removes captains, has a lot of votes in selection, and a lot of say in the playing 11. Do you think he’s becoming too dominant and making you look like a dummy captain?“

Agha responded calmly, “The problem is, if I don’t answer this, it would disrespect you. But listen to me-when a team is made, it is a team game. It is not the decision of one person; it is the result of everyone’s decisions.“

Agha poor batting record, only 60 runs in 6 innings

Salman Agha’s performance as captain and batsman was disappointing in this World Cup. In 6 innings, he managed just 60 runs. His captaincy decisions also did not work well on the field. Many believe he could be removed from the T20 captaincy soon.

PCB chief unhappy, big changes possible

According to reports, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is very upset with Pakistan’s overall performance in the tournament. Salman Agha could potentially lose his position as T20 captain. Reports also suggest that decisions could be made about the T20 future of senior players like Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, and Salman Agha himself.

Head coach Mike Hesson has reportedly advised the board to move on from some senior players. He believes Pakistan should invest in young talent and rebuild the team according to the changing demands of modern T20 cricket, which is a format of limited overs cricket that lasts for about three hours and emphasizes fast-paced play.

Pakistan fans and experts are now waiting to see what big changes the PCB makes after this early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026.

