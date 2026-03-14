WATCH: Salman Agha’s bizarre run out stuns fans in Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI

Salman Ali Agha was dismissed in a bizarre run-out during the ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka after picking up the ball near the non-striker’s end.

Salman Agha

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha found himself in the middle of a very unusual and controversial dismissal during the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Pakistan were rebuilding nicely after early trouble. Agha and Mohammad Rizwan had added 109 runs for the fourth wicket and looked in control.

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How the rare run-out happened

In the 39th over, Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled the fourth ball. Rizwan played a soft push straight down the ground, and the ball rolled slowly towards Agha at the non-striker’s end.

Agha had backed up a little and was standing outside his crease. When the ball touched his pads, he bent down, picked it up with his hands, and handed it back to the bowler.

Miraz grabbed the ball quickly and broke the stumps with Agha still out of his ground. Bangladesh appealed for run-out.

The on-field umpire gave it out and sent it upstairs. The third umpire confirmed Agha was run out.

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Agha looked really frustrated as he walked back. TV visuals showed him clearly unhappy with the decision.

Heated moments between teams

The dismissal caused some tension on the field. Rizwan had words with the Bangladesh players, while Litton Das defended Mehidy’s appeal.

The bizarre run-out became the talk of the match. On X (Twitter), many fans backed Agha and called it unlucky, while others said the Pakistan T20I captain forgot the basic rule of getting back inside his crease.

Pakistan’s innings & Maaz’s fighting fifty

After Agha’s dismissal, Pakistan lost quick wickets. The team was all out for 274 runs in 47.3 overs.

Maaz Sadaqat top-scored with a brilliant 75 off 46 balls, while Salman Ali Agha made a steady 64 off 62. Mohammad Rizwan added 44, and opener Sahibzada Farhan contributed 31.

For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain took 3 wickets, and captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up 2.

Rain-shortened thriller, Pakistan win by 128 runs (DLS)

Rain interrupted the match, and Bangladesh were set a revised target of 243 under DLS method. But they collapsed badly and were bowled out for just 114.

Maaz Sadaqat and Haris Rauf starred with the ball, each taking 3 wickets.

Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by 128 runs (DLS) to level the three-match series 1-1. The decider is on Sunday, what a comeback for the Men in Green!