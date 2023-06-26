New Delhi: Team India is set to take on West Indies in an all-format series, comprising two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The BCCI recently announced the squad for the Test and ODI series and left many surprised with bold moves. The Board dropped veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara while calling up youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar.

There was a lot of debate about the possible wicketkeeper slot with KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan and Sarfaraz Khan in the fray. The board decided to stick with Bharat and Ishan Kishan, once again ignoring Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz has been knocking on the doors of an India call-up with a staggering run in the domestic circuit, however, he has been consistently ignored by the selectors.

A BCCI source opened up on Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection in the Indian team and made some shocking revelations. The source said that Sarfaraz's conduct on and off the field is not great which along with his poor fitness is the main reason for not getting selected in the Indian team. Notably, Sarfaraz's celebrations after his century against Delhi earlier this year during a Ranji game didn't go down well with the selectors. An animated Sarfaraz pointed fingers at selector Chetan Sharma.

