Watch: Sarfaraz Khan's Shocking Celebration In Front Of Selector Chetan Sharma Which Upset BCCI
Sarfaraz Khan has been ignored for the team India selection despite doing well in the domestic circuit. A BCCI selector recently opened up on reasons why Sarfaraz Khan has not been selected for the Indian Team and said that his conduct on and off the field is not great. Watch the video in which Sarfaraz made animated reactions in front of Chetan Sharma.
New Delhi: Team India is set to take on West Indies in an all-format series, comprising two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The BCCI recently announced the squad for the Test and ODI series and left many surprised with bold moves. The Board dropped veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara while calling up youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar.
There was a lot of debate about the possible wicketkeeper slot with KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan and Sarfaraz Khan in the fray. The board decided to stick with Bharat and Ishan Kishan, once again ignoring Sarfaraz.
Sarfaraz has been knocking on the doors of an India call-up with a staggering run in the domestic circuit, however, he has been consistently ignored by the selectors.
A BCCI source opened up on Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection in the Indian team and made some shocking revelations. The source said that Sarfaraz's conduct on and off the field is not great which along with his poor fitness is the main reason for not getting selected in the Indian team. Notably, Sarfaraz's celebrations after his century against Delhi earlier this year during a Ranji game didn't go down well with the selectors. An animated Sarfaraz pointed fingers at selector Chetan Sharma.
Sarfaraz Khan's Shocking Celebration In Front Of Selector Chetan Sharma: WATCH VIDEO
Sarfaraz Khan's aggressive celebration of pointing towards selector Chetan Sharma who was watching the Ranji match from stands didn't go down wellpic.twitter.com/es8E1uAdZg
??? (@superking1816) June 25, 2023
"The angry reactions are understandable but I can tell you with some degree of certainty that the reason behind Sarfaraz getting ignored time and again is not just cricketing one. There are multiple reasons for which he hasn't been considered," a BCCI official privy to selection developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"Are the selectors fools to not consider a player who has scored 900 plus runs in successive seasons? One of the reason is his fitness which isn't exactly of international standard.
"He has to work hard, maybe shed weight and comeback leaner and fitter as it's not just batting fitness that is sole criteria for selection," the source added.
"His conduct on and off the field hasn't exactly been top notch. Certain things said, certain gestures made and some incidents have been taken note of. A bit more disciplined approach would only do him a world of good. Hopefully, Sarfaraz along with his father and coach Naushad Khan will work on those aspects," the senior official added.
COMMENTS