WATCH: Saurashtra Players Wild Celebration After Winning Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Title

Star Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat once again shines and outstands as a proud captain as his domestic team Saurashtra beat Bengal for the second time in last three seasons to win the Ranji Trophy title.

Team Saurashtra won the finals of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, the finals was played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, where Saurashtra won by nine wickets.

A video of wild celebration by Saurashtra players after winning the trophy is getting viral all over internet-

Saurashtra's earlier triumph was in 2019-20 season when they defeated Bengal on the basis of first innings lead. In the last 10 seasons, they have made the final on five occasions, underlining their consistency.

The 2022-23 season has been a historic one for the Saurashtra team. Before winning the Ranji title, they also finished as the winners in the Vijay Hazare One Day tournament.

After securing a big 230 runs lead, Saurashtra bowlers led by skipper Unadkat made life difficult for Bengal batters once again and dismiss them for 241 runs in the second innings. Unadkat accounted for the dimissal of six opposition batters, whereas young Chetan Sakariya picked three wickets.