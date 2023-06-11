New Delhi: India find themself in a dire state as the team has lost Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in a span of three deliveries, with Scot Boland picking both wickets, leaving India reeling at 184-5, still 260 runs away from the target at the time of writing. India came into Day 5 with hopes of a win, though tough, but with Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, things looked promising, especially with both players looking solid on Day 4. Kohli was dismissed for 49, flashing at a wide ball and getting caught at slip by Steve Smith, his long-time nemesis while Ravindra Jadeja edged one to Alex Carey while poking at a delivery.

The twin strikes have taken Australia closer than ever to their maiden World Test Championship title. India have Ajinkya Rahane at the crease but he needs the likes of Srikar Bharat and Shardul Thakur to hang in with him. The Aussies are fired up and batting won't be easy for the batters to follow.