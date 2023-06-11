Watch: Scott Boland Removes Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja In Same Over As Australia Inch Closer To WTC Title
Scott Boland picked up the wickets of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over to put India in trouble on Day 5 of the World Test Champioship final.
New Delhi: India find themself in a dire state as the team has lost Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in a span of three deliveries, with Scot Boland picking both wickets, leaving India reeling at 184-5, still 260 runs away from the target at the time of writing. India came into Day 5 with hopes of a win, though tough, but with Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, things looked promising, especially with both players looking solid on Day 4. Kohli was dismissed for 49, flashing at a wide ball and getting caught at slip by Steve Smith, his long-time nemesis while Ravindra Jadeja edged one to Alex Carey while poking at a delivery.
The twin strikes have taken Australia closer than ever to their maiden World Test Championship title. India have Ajinkya Rahane at the crease but he needs the likes of Srikar Bharat and Shardul Thakur to hang in with him. The Aussies are fired up and batting won't be easy for the batters to follow.
KOHLI IS OUT!
Smith takes a great catch and Boland gets the big wicket!#WTCFinal | https://t.co/CAC5IeXwcs pic.twitter.com/YhUMgyooV5
7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 11, 2023
SCOTT BOLAND DOING THINGS AGAIN.
Two in the over, Jadeja's turn to edge a beauty!#WTCFinal | https://t.co/CAC5IeXwcs pic.twitter.com/sk7S2JVfJQ
7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 11, 2023
Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 270/8, setting India a huge target of 444 runs.
India got off to a good start, with Gill and Rohit taking the attack to the Aussies and scoring runs at a brisk pace. Just as when things started to look good for India, Shubman Gill was controversially given out by the third umpire. Gill edged a delivery to second slip off the bowling off Scott Boland where Cameron Green took a one-hand stunner. However, there was no conclusive evidence that the ball has been cleanly taken but despite the doubt, Shubman Gill was ruled out.
Rohit and Pujara continued the attacking game and took the team score to 92 before Rohit Sharma was out LBW to Nathan Lyon and Pujara followed him soon, leaving India in trouble at 93-3. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane then joined hands and added unbeaten 71 runs for the fourth wicket.
