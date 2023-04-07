Advertisement

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Standing Ovation to Shardul Thakur During KKR-RCB IPL 2023 Match

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan gave standing ovation to Shardul Thakur's superb all-round show, they managed to thrash RCB by 81 runs.

Updated: April 7, 2023 12:19 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders faced Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match No. 9 of IPL 2023 on Thursday (April 6). Spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma wreaked havoc as KKR thrashed RCB by 81 runs. The Shah Rukh Khan-owned side rode on Shardul Thakur's first IPL half -century, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a stroke-filled half-century and Rinku Singh chipped in with a vital 46 to propel KKR to a mammoth 204/7.

Shardul was earlier playing for Delhi Capitals and was bought by Kolkata later, during the match he faced 29 balls to score 68 runs. In total he scored nine fours and three sixes and added 103 runs for the sixth wicket with Rinku Singh, who himself scored 46 runs off 33 balls. KKR didn't start off well as they lost three early wickets, they were struggling at 89 for five in 11.3 overs when Shardul arrived at the crease, and he took the matter into his own hands and changed the entire scenario of the game.

He got out on the fourth ball of the last over of KKR's innings, while he was dugout, KKR's owner Shah Rukh was seen giving him standing ovation for his superb display with the bat. The video of Shahrukh giving Shardul a standing ovation has gone viral on social media.

Narine set the base for the demolition job with 2/16 in four overs, Chakaravarthy was the star of the show with his quicker deliveries and getting some skid to pick 4/15 in 3.4 overs and bowled 13 dot balls. The 19-year old Suyash left a huge impression in his very first game of professional cricket through his spell of 3/30 in four overs, with 11 dot balls to show.

 

 

