WATCH: Shaheen Afridi blames Babar Azam after Pakistan’s heartbreaking loss to England in T20 World Cup 2026

Shaheen Afridi reacts after Pakistan’s nail-biting defeat to England, praises Harry Brook, and hints at frustration with Babar Azam.

Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup 2026 are almost over after a painful two-wicket defeat to England in their Super 8 match at Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 165, England were in trouble at 58 for 4, but captain Harry Brook smashed a brilliant 100 off 51 balls to take them home with five balls to spare. This was Brook’s first T20I century and the highest score by an England captain in T20 World Cup history.

Shaheen Afridi hits out at Babar Azam

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi spoke strongly after the match and pointed fingers at former captain Babar Azam’s innings. Babar batted at number four and scored 25 off 24 balls with 2 fours before getting bowled by Jamie Overton. He shared a 46-run stand with Sahibzada Farhan.

When asked about Babar’s role in the partnership, Shaheen said: “Look, partnership means somebody you have to have in the crease who can hit this ball and go for single and doubles and throughout that T20 cricket you need that eight or nine runs an over if you want to build a partnership as well. I think that middle phase Adil (Rashid) bowled really well, so I think the credit goes to him as well.”

Shaheen returns strong after being dropped

Shaheen was left out of the playing XI against Namibia but came back strongly against England. He took 4 for 33 and became Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, going past Haris Rauf. Shaheen now has 135 wickets in 102 matches (average 21.15), while Rauf has 133 wickets in 94 games (average 21.10).

“Yes, you said I was dropped out, but my focus is to work on my bowling, how to come back, how to work on my bowling and maintain my normal things, so that I can give good results in the match,” Shaheen said in the post-match press conference.

“Whenever I play, my job is to take wicket early and that’s why I’m bowling first over. I am always trying, whenever I had opportunity, to take a wicket for Pakistan. And today I was just planning – how can I take wicket?” he added.

Shaheen praise for Harry Brook

Shaheen also spoke highly of his former Lahore Qalandars teammate and current England captain Harry Brook, who scored his maiden T20I hundred.

“He deserved it, it was a world class innings. Harry and me had a very good friendship as well when we played together in PSL. He played with us for Lahore Qalandars,” Shaheen said about shaking hands with Brook after dismissing him.

Pakistan’s next match is against Sri Lanka. They must win it and hope other results go their way to stay alive in the semi-final race. But after this narrow loss, their campaign is hanging by a thread.

