Watch: Shakib Al Hasan Upset With Virat Kohli Over Controversial Act

Adelaide: India and Bangladesh are crossing swords in a Group 2 game of the T20 World Cup 2022. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl on a spicy surface. The bowlers started well and knocked off Rohit Sharma before KL Rahul turned on the heat and played some magnificent shots to put India in command. Post Rahul’s dismissal, Virat Kohli took over and stroked a crisp half-century.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan was not happy with Virat Kohli for an incident that took place in the 16th over. Hasan Mahmud bowled a waist-high full toss to Kohli who pulled it for a run. Kohli immediately asked the square leg umpire for a no-ball after which the umpire raised his hand for the no-ball. However, Shakib was upset at Kohli for asking for a no-ball as he felt that batters can’t intervene in the umpire’s decision. It was not a heated argument as both Kohli and Shakib hugged each other.

Once again Virat Kohli trying to dictate umpire for No Ball and guess what once again it’s Murray Erasmus who signalled it Shakib is angry at this. This is rubbish from Kohli#T20WorldCup #BANvIND #BANvsIND #INDvsBAN #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/jTrgBtQ55y Salman Hassan (@iSalmanHassan) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have pulled things back a bit with regular wickets. India are 157-6 in the 19th over at the time of writing.