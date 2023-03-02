WATCH: Shardul Thakur Praises Wife In Unique Way, Video Goes viral

Shardul's wife Mittali is an entrepreneur and runs a Thane-based bakery, All the Bakes.

Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur recently tied knot with his long-time partner Mittali Parulkar on Monday (February 27) in Mumbai. The all-rounder has represented India in all three formats of the game. Many Indian player like Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and star middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer attended Shardul's wedding functions that took place in Mumbai.

The 31-year-old got engaged to Mittali last year and tied knot with his love, many pictures and videos of the couple's lavish wedding and other functions went viral on social media. In one more video that is doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the videos that went viral all over internet the star Indian cricketer can be seen praising his wife in a unique way.

The star cricketer explored his creative side and praised his wife Mittali's beauty using cricket lingo. He can be heard saying, "Bowling, daalto quick. Run pandhavwali quick. Mittali aamchi, sundarte cha prateek (Hindi translation: bowling daalta hoon quick, run bhi nikalu quick, Mittali hai sundarta ka prateek. English translation: I bowl fast, I run also fast, Mittali is a symbol of beauty)."

