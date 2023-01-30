WATCH: Shefali Verma Break Down In Tears After Historic U19 T20 WC Win

The Shafali Verma-led Indian women's cricket team made history after winning the inaugural U19 T20 World Cup title on 29 January, Sunday at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The Women in Blue were extremely emotional post victory.

At the post-match presentation ceremony the Indian captain struggled to hold back tears while talking to the presenter and had to stop her interview to soak in the moment giving an indication of how she felt.

Here is the video of this emotional moment

"The way all the girls are performing and backing each other, so happy. Incredible feeling. Thanks to the staff, the way they have been backing us everyday and telling us that we are here for the cup and because of them we are here. All thanks to them. The players have been backing me a lot," Shafali said at the presentation ceremony, with happy tears in her eyes.

"Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team and really happy for winning the cup. She (Shweta Sehrawat) has been excellent and has followed all the plans of the staff. Not just her, Archana, Soumya and I can't really take the names but they all have been incredible," she added.

Shafali has already secured his place in the senior team. She will now join the senior team for the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.