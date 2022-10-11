New Delhi: The Men in Blue defeated Proteas in the three-match ODI series by 2-1 after losing the first match. Team India thrashed the South African side in the rubber match played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They first bowled out SA for 99 runs and then chased it with 7 wickets and more than 30 overs remaining.

Mohammed Siraj was awarded player of the series for leading the Indian bowling attack throughout the three matches and Kuldeep bagged the player of the match for his splendid 4 wickets for 18 runs spell. The so-called second-string team thrashed one of the finest bowling and batting line-ups.

Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian squad lost the first ODI but made a great comeback in the Ranchi ODI and then a dominant series takeover in Delhi. South Africa appointed three different skippers for all three matches. Temba Bavuma led in the first, Keshav Maharaj in the second, and David Miller led his side in the final ODI against India. This is the first time ever Proteas did something like this.

The squad consists of flamboyant and young players like Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan. A victory like this calls for a marvelous celebration. The Indian squad under the leadership of the veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan celebrated their victory with amazing dance moves.

Shikhar Dhawan following the 7-wicket victory over South Africa posted a reel on Instagram, where he alongside the whole squad danced in the dressing room. They all grooved on the iconic Daler Mehndi song ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’. Dhawan wrote a caption along with the video saying “Jeet ke bolo Tara ra ra.”

The video is going really viral among the fans and they are loving the celebration.