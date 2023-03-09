WATCH: 'Shor on, Game On!', IPL 2023 Promo Featuring Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul Released As Tournament Countdown Begins

IPL 2023 is set to get underway on March 31 with Chennai Super Kings taking on Gujarat Giants.

The Tata IPL 2023 is just a few days away and the buzz around the tournament has reached its peak. The tournament is set to get underway on March 31 with Chennai Super Kings taking on Gujarat Giants. IPL 2023 will see the tournament return to its original home and away format after three years.

Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the marquee tournament, has pulled out all stops to ensure India's biggest sporting festival is received with an unrivalled and unmatched experience with the launch of its campaign 'TATA IPL, Shor on, Game on!' featuring superstars Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.

The campaign shows different screenings in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Gujarat where people gather to celebrate the IPL festival. 'TATA IPL, Shor on, Game on!' sends a strong message of togetherness and how the T20 extravaganza bring people together. The film showcases how among the frenzy and cacophony of these huddles, there are cut-outs of Rohit, Hardik and Rahul that come to life hearing the massive cheer of their fans, who have gathered around the television sets for what is going to be the start of another grand festival of cricket!

"As the biggest sporting league returns to the TV screen, the theme of 'community' binding cricket fans who love to celebrate together comes alive during IPL. Our 'Shor on, Game on!' campaign is a tribute to fans who fuel the game and breathe life into it. IPL is unquestioningly a big-screen phenomenon that is best watched together on TV with friends, family and the community at large. By bringing the biggest cricket stars together, combined with Star Sports' high-quality broadcast, expert commentary, and a host of technological innovations, TV offers the best viewing experience for fans, allowing them to immerse themselves in the action and feel like they're right in the middle of the game," a Star Sports spokesperson said.