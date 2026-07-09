WATCH: Shreyas Iyer fights alone with unbeaten 80 as India post 158/7 in must-win England T20I

India found themselves under pressure once again with the bat in a must-win fourth T20I against England, as another inconsistent batting display left them with a modest total on the board. While wickets kept falling at regular intervals, one batter stood tall and ensured the visitors had something to defend in Bristol.

Shreyas Iyer leads from the front with unbeaten fifty

After being asked to bat first at the County Ground, India captain Shreyas Iyer played a fighting innings of 80 not out off 49 balls to guide his side to 158/7 in 20 overs. His knock included four fours and five sixes, and it proved to be the only substantial contribution from the Indian batting line-up.

With India losing wickets throughout the innings, Iyer held one end together before accelerating in the final overs to push the total close to the 160-run mark.

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Captain in full flow! ðŸ’™



Shreyas Iyer makes his intentions clear, smashing Adil Rashid for a towering six. #ENGvIND 4th T20I ðŸ‘‰ Streaming LIVE on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/2MfRMTCmpG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 9, 2026

England pacers put India on the back foot

England made the perfect start with the ball as Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue once again troubled India’s top order with extra pace and bounce.

Teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed intent with a quick 15 but was caught at mid-on while attempting a pull shot off Archer. Soon after, Ishan Kishan managed only four runs before top-edging a short delivery from Tongue.

Spinner Adil Rashid then struck in his very first over by dismissing Abhishek Sharma for 16, leaving India struggling at 48/3 inside seven overs.

Iyer and Dube steady the innings

With India under pressure, Shreyas Iyer found useful support from Shivam Dube, who scored 22 runs.

The pair added 53 runs for the fourth wicket, helping India recover after the early setbacks and take the score beyond 100. However, England continued to keep things tight, and Dube eventually holed out to long-on off Will Jacks.

Late acceleration from Iyer lifts India

After Tilak Varma departed for 11, Iyer took charge of the innings.

The India skipper targeted Adil Rashid in the 18th over, smashing two sixes and a boundary to collect 20 runs from the over. He brought up his half-century in 33 balls before continuing to attack in the closing stages.

Despite Iyer’s late assault, England’s bowlers finished strongly.

Captain delivers when it matters! ðŸ”¥â¤ï¸âœŒï¸



Shreyas Iyer's composed & gritty 80 (49)* helps Team India post a challenging total on the board. ðŸ‘#ENGvIND 4th T20I ðŸ‘‰ Streaming LIVE on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/sgdUmUZI6Q — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 9, 2026

England finish well to restrict India

Sam Curran bowled an excellent 19th over, giving away only four runs and denying India the late flourish they were looking for.

Jofra Archer got Washington Sundar in the final over and then pulled off a smart run-out to get rid of Axar Patel, ensuring India finished on 158 for 7 instead of going past the 160-run mark. England were set a target of 159 runs to clinch the T20I series while India needed their bowlers to come up with a special performance to stay alive in the contest.

Brief Scores: India 158/7 (20 overs) Shreyas Iyer 80* (49), Shivam Dube 22

England bowling: Jofra Archer 2/20, Josh Tongue 2/36