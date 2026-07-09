IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • WATCH: Shreyas Iyer fights alone with unbeaten 80 as India post 158/7 in must-win England T20I

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer fights alone with unbeaten 80 as India post 158/7 in must-win England T20I

Shreyas Iyer produced a brilliant unbeaten 80 to rescue India after another top-order collapse, helping the visitors post 158/7 against England in the must-win fourth T20I in Bristol.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 10, 2026, 12:13 AM IST

Published On Jul 10, 2026, 12:13 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 10, 2026, 12:13 AM IST

Shreyas Iyer fifty vs England

Shreyas Iyer fifty vs England

India found themselves under pressure once again with the bat in a must-win fourth T20I against England, as another inconsistent batting display left them with a modest total on the board. While wickets kept falling at regular intervals, one batter stood tall and ensured the visitors had something to defend in Bristol.

Shreyas Iyer leads from the front with unbeaten fifty

After being asked to bat first at the County Ground, India captain Shreyas Iyer played a fighting innings of 80 not out off 49 balls to guide his side to 158/7 in 20 overs. His knock included four fours and five sixes, and it proved to be the only substantial contribution from the Indian batting line-up.

With India losing wickets throughout the innings, Iyer held one end together before accelerating in the final overs to push the total close to the 160-run mark.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

England pacers put India on the back foot

England made the perfect start with the ball as Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue once again troubled India’s top order with extra pace and bounce.

Teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed intent with a quick 15 but was caught at mid-on while attempting a pull shot off Archer. Soon after, Ishan Kishan managed only four runs before top-edging a short delivery from Tongue.

Spinner Adil Rashid then struck in his very first over by dismissing Abhishek Sharma for 16, leaving India struggling at 48/3 inside seven overs.

Iyer and Dube steady the innings

With India under pressure, Shreyas Iyer found useful support from Shivam Dube, who scored 22 runs.

The pair added 53 runs for the fourth wicket, helping India recover after the early setbacks and take the score beyond 100. However, England continued to keep things tight, and Dube eventually holed out to long-on off Will Jacks.

Late acceleration from Iyer lifts India

After Tilak Varma departed for 11, Iyer took charge of the innings.

The India skipper targeted Adil Rashid in the 18th over, smashing two sixes and a boundary to collect 20 runs from the over. He brought up his half-century in 33 balls before continuing to attack in the closing stages.

Despite Iyer’s late assault, England’s bowlers finished strongly.

England finish well to restrict India

Sam Curran bowled an excellent 19th over, giving away only four runs and denying India the late flourish they were looking for.

Jofra Archer got Washington Sundar in the final over and then pulled off a smart run-out to get rid of Axar Patel, ensuring India finished on 158 for 7 instead of going past the 160-run mark. England were set a target of 159 runs to clinch the T20I series while India needed their bowlers to come up with a special performance to stay alive in the contest.

Brief Scores: India 158/7 (20 overs) Shreyas Iyer 80* (49), Shivam Dube 22

England bowling: Jofra Archer 2/20, Josh Tongue 2/36

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Jofra Archer strikes again! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for first big T20I knock continues in England

Jofra Archer strikes again! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for first big T20I knock continues in England
Team India suffer double injury blow as two stars are ruled out of England T20I Series

Team India suffer double injury blow as two stars are ruled out of England T20I Series
‘We were very sad’: Harmanpreet Kaur opens up on World Cup heartbreak before historic Lord’s Test

‘We were very sad’: Harmanpreet Kaur opens up on World Cup heartbreak before historic Lord’s Test
Dinesh Karthik finds Shreyas Iyer’s remarks ‘Odd’ after India’s batting collapse against England

Dinesh Karthik finds Shreyas Iyer’s remarks ‘Odd’ after India’s batting collapse against England

Latest News

Another Start, Same Result! Archer dismisses Sooryavanshi again

Double injury blow for Team India as two stars are ruled out

Dinesh Karthik finds Iyer's remarks 'Odd' after England T20I defeat

Harmanpreet Kaur opens on WC heartbreak before historic Lord's Test

Prabhsimran Singh reveals who helped him earn India call-up

Uncertainty to 100 T20Is: Axar Patel reflects on incredible India journey

Editor's Pick

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer fights alone with unbeaten 80 as India post 158/7 in must-win England T20I

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer fights alone with unbeaten 80 as India post 158/7 in must-win England T20I
Jofra Archer strikes again! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for first big T20I knock continues in England

Jofra Archer strikes again! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for first big T20I knock continues in England
‘Never imagined playing 100 matches’: Axar Patel reflects on emotional journey ahead of 100th T20I vs England

‘Never imagined playing 100 matches’: Axar Patel reflects on emotional journey ahead of 100th T20I vs England
WATCH: MS Dhoni’s emotional gesture during India vs England match leaves fans worried about IPL retirement

WATCH: MS Dhoni’s emotional gesture during India vs England match leaves fans worried about IPL retirement
ICC Rankings Update: Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma stay No. 1 & 2 as England stars make big gains

ICC Rankings Update: Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma stay No. 1 & 2 as England stars make big gains
Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Sanju Samson’s omission, explains Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s selection

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Sanju Samson’s omission, explains Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s selection