Watch: Shreyas Iyer Gifts Himself A Mercedes Car Worth INR 2.45 crore

Mumbai: Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has bought a Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV worth INR 2.45 crore. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain gifted himself the luxurious car after a decent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with the team.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic is the top variant of the famous G-Wagon series and is powered by an AMG 4.0-litre V8 Biturbo engine, with an output of 430 kW (585 hp), and a peak torque of 850 Nm. Talking about its speed, the SUV can reach 0 to 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

A dealership of Mercedes based in Mumbai posted the photos of Iyer with the brand new SUV car. Landmark Cars Mumbai shared the images on Facebook and wrote, “Congratulations to Indian cricketer Mr. Shreyas Iyer for driving home a brand new Mercedes-Benz G 63.”

It added, “The Star that uploads the legacy with unsurpassed off-road and on-road capabilities and a distinctive, timeless design! We welcome you to the Star family and hope you enjoy driving this Star as much as we enjoy watching your cover drives.”

The condensed power of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is clearly apparent in the hallmark AMG body styling. Exclusivity and extravagance allow the performance off-roader’s capability to be experienced in the interior, too. An impressive performance SUV with enormous power and finely tuned details that are nothing short of extraordinary.

On the cricket front, Iyer will soon be seen in the five-match T20I series against South Africa. The first match of the home series will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. It will be followed by matches in Cuttack (June 12), Visakhapatnam (June 14), Rajkot (June 17), and the final match in Bengaluru on June 19 (Sunday).

Star Indian opener KL Rahul will lead the side in the five-match series.