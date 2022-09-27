Watch: Shubman Gill Smashes Maiden County Championship Century

England: Shubman Gill who is playing for Glamorgan in the County Championship has smashed his maiden County Century. He already had a half century in front of his name and now he made his three match county career more prestigious with this ton. He completed his century in 123 balls.

???????!!! Shubman Gill makes a maiden Glamorgan century ??? 123 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes. Well batted, Shubman! ? Glamorgan 245/4 ????? ????: https://t.co/7M8MBwgNG2#SUSvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/D7fiC5jYmf Glamorgan Cricket ? (@GlamCricket) September 27, 2022