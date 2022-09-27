Watch: Shubman Gill Smashes Maiden County Championship Century

<strong>England: </strong>Shubman Gill who is playing for Glamorgan in the County Championship has smashed his maiden County Century. He already had a half century in front of his name and now he made his three match county career more prestigious with this ton. He completed his century in 123 balls. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">???????!!! <p></p> <p></p>Shubman Gill makes a maiden Glamorgan century ??? <p></p> <p></p>123 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes. Well batted, Shubman! ? <p></p> <p></p>Glamorgan 245/4 <p></p> <p></p>????? ????: <a href="https://t.co/7M8MBwgNG2">https://t.co/7M8MBwgNG2</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SUSvGLAM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SUSvGLAM</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoGlam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoGlam</a> <a href="https://t.co/D7fiC5jYmf">pic.twitter.com/D7fiC5jYmf</a></p> <p></p> Glamorgan Cricket ? (@GlamCricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/GlamCricket/status/1574702304728596480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 27, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>